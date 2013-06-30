June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour AT and T National at the par-71 course on Sunday in Bethesda, Maryland 272 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 68 68 66 275 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 66 69 71 69 276 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 71 66 75 64 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 66 70 69 277 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 69 71 67 278 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 66 74 69 279 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 72 71 65 71 280 Brian Davis (Britain) 70 72 71 67 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 72 71 69 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 73 68 69 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 69 71 69 71 James Driscoll (U.S.) 69 69 68 74 281 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 70 72 69 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 74 67 68 72 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 66 70 75 282 Richard Lee (U.S.) 74 68 71 69 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 69 72 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 70 71 70 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 72 70 69 71 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 73 71 66 72 283 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 71 74 69 69 Jason Day (Australia) 70 73 71 69 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 71 71 73 68 Martin Flores (U.S.) 73 71 68 71 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 71 71 70 71 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 69 68 73 73 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 69 73 69 72 284 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 72 71 72 69 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 70 72 73 69 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 73 69 71 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 74 71 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 74 71 70 69 John Huh (U.S.) 71 71 71 71 285 Bob Estes (U.S.) 73 71 70 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 76 64 74 71 Russell Henley (U.S.) 69 70 75 71 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 75 69 71 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 72 70 72 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 70 74 68 73 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 73 71 72 69 Harris English (U.S.) 74 71 71 69 John Rollins (U.S.) 73 72 72 68 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 70 72 66 77 286 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 73 70 71 72 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 71 72 72 71 David Mathis (U.S.) 71 70 72 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 67 75 73 David Hearn (Canada) 73 68 74 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 69 75 71 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 73 72 71 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 74 74 69 287 Ken Duke (U.S.) 71 70 70 76 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 72 68 77 70 288 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 74 65 73 76 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 73 72 72 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 72 71 72 289 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 71 69 76 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 72 70 74 73 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 72 73 73 71 290 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 71 73 72 74 291 Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 75 72 74 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 72 79 72 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 71 77 71 292 Matt Jones (Australia) 72 72 71 77 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 74 71 70 77 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 72 71 73 76 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 74 69 73 76 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 72 71 76 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 72 72 74 74 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 76 69 73 74 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 68 72 80 72 293 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 72 72 74 75 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 73 71 75 74 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 69 71 79 74 John Senden (Australia) 71 73 76 73 294 Pat Perez (U.S.) 73 72 77 72 296 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 73 71 75 77