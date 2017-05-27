May 27 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational at the par-70 course on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas -9 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 66 67 -7 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 66 68 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 64 69 -6 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 68 70 66 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 67 67 70 -5 Jon Rahm (Spain) 66 69 70 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 67 68 70 -4 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 69 65 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 66 71 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 66 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 69 68 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 68 68 -3 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 68 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 69 68 -2 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 68 70 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 70 72 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 71 70 67 -1 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 69 71 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 65 73 71 Brian Gay (U.S.) 69 69 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 72 71 0 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 72 70 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 72 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 72 65 73 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 70 70 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 68 70 72 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 71 69 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 72 69 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 72 67 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 72 69 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 75 68 67 1 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 65 76 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 68 71 72 Michael Kim (U.S.) 68 74 69 Harris English (U.S.) 72 68 71 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 73 69 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 75 69 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 71 69 71 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 74 66 71 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 72 71 68 2 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 70 72 70 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 72 73 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 70 71 Curtis Luck (Australia) 68 73 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 73 70 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 71 70 71 William McGirt (U.S.) 72 70 70 3 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 73 68 72 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 73 69 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 70 71 72 4 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 71 73 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 72 72 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 74 71 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 73 71 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 68 74 72 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 71 72 5 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 71 72 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 72 73 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 71 73 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 70 76 6 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 71 71 74 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 65 74 77 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 73 76 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 68 74 74 7 David Hearn (Canada) 72 70 75 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 67 75 75 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 71 73 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 74 69 74 8 Matt Jones (Australia) 73 70 75 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 70 73 75 9 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 71 70 78 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 72 70 77