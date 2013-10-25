Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CIMB Classic at the par-72 course on Friday in Kuala Lumpur 131 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 65 66 135 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 63 72 136 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 67 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 67 69 137 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 66 71 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 65 138 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 70 Harris English (U.S.) 71 67 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 67 71 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 70 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 68 139 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 67 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 69 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 68 71 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 72 67 Shiv Kapur (India) 69 70 140 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 67 Josh Teater (U.S.) 74 66 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 69 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 73 67 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 73 67 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 69 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 69 71 141 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 72 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 70 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 74 Tim Clark (South Africa) 72 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 72 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 69 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 74 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 71 142 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 70 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 72 70 David Hearn (Canada) 72 70 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 73 69 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 74 68 143 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 72 71 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 71 72 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 73 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 73 70 144 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 70 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 75 69 Nick Watney (U.S.) 75 69 Brian Gay (U.S.) 72 72 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 74 70 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 71 Matt Jones (Australia) 73 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 76 68 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 70 145 Berry Henson (U.S.) 74 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 74 71 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 74 71 John Huh (U.S.) 71 74 David Lynn (Britain) 75 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 72 73 Russell Henley (U.S.) 71 74 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 75 70 146 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 75 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 72 74 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 71 75 Scott Hend (Australia) 74 72 147 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 76 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 78 69 Ernie Els (South Africa) 76 71 149 Scott Brown (U.S.) 77 72 Rashid Ismail (Malaysia) 73 76 Matt Every (U.S.) 72 77 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 72 77 150 John Rollins (U.S.) 74 76 151 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 80 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 73 78 152 John Merrick (U.S.) 77 75 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 74 78 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 80 72 Martin Flores (U.S.) 73 79 154 Brian Davis (Britain) 79 75 156 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 79 77