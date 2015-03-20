March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at the par-72 course on Friday in Orlando, Florida. The cut was set at 142. 131 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 66 65 134 Harris English (U.S.) 68 66 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 66 Matt Every (U.S.) 68 66 135 Ben Martin (U.S.) 68 67 136 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 70 66 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 69 67 Matt Jones (Australia) 71 65 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 64 137 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 72 65 Kevin Na (U.S.) 67 70 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 71 66 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 68 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 70 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 68 138 John Peterson (U.S.) 67 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 67 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 71 67 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 69 69 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 70 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 67 71 139 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 70 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 71 Erik Compton (U.S.) 70 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 68 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 70 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 71 140 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 70 70 Jason Day (Australia) 69 71 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 72 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 71 D.A. Points (U.S.) 70 70 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 72 68 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 73 67 Russell Henley (U.S.) 69 71 Davis Love III (U.S.) 69 71 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 69 141 Adam Scott (Australia) 68 73 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 70 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 70 71 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 73 68 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 71 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 69 72 Ken Duke (U.S.) 67 74 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 70 71 Nick Taylor (Canada) 76 65 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 71 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 75 66 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 70 71 142 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 71 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 71 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 74 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 72 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 72 70 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 72 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 68 74 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 72 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 73 69 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 71 71 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 71 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 71 71 David Hearn (Canada) 69 73 John Huh (U.S.) 73 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 75 67 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 74 143 DNQ J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 73 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 73 Colt Knost (U.S.) 69 74 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 72 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 71 72 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 71 72 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 74 Jim Herman (U.S.) 72 71 Ben Crane (U.S.) 71 72 144 DNQ Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 72 72 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 71 73 Marc Leishman (Australia) 71 73 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 72 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 74 70 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 73 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 73 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 74 70 John Senden (Australia) 74 70 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 70 74 145 DNQ Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 73 72 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 75 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 75 70 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 75 146 DNQ MJ Maguire (U.S.) 75 71 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 76 70 Pat Perez (U.S.) 74 72 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 74 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 72 74 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 74 72 147 DNQ Tim Herron (U.S.) 75 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 76 71 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 72 75 148 DNQ Brian Davis (Britain) 77 71 Yang Gunn (South Korea) 76 72 Alexander Levy (France) 77 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 74 74 149 DNQ Lucas Glover (U.S.) 77 72 Brian Harman (U.S.) 73 76 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 73 76 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 76 73 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 77 72 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 70 79 150 DNQ Scott Stallings (U.S.) 76 74 Robert Streb (U.S.) 79 71 151 DNQ Boo Weekley (U.S.) 77 74 Rod Perry (U.S.) 79 72 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 74 77 152 DNQ Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 72 80 154 DNQ Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 75 79 159 DNQ Robert Gamez (U.S.) 77 82