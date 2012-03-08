UPDATE 1-Golf-Johnson, chasing top ranking, two off Riviera lead
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading first-round scores from the Puerto Rico Open at the par-72 course on Thursday 66 Matt Jones (Australia) 66
George McNeill (U.S.) 66 67 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 67 68 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68
Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68
Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 68
Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 69 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 69
Gavin Coles (Australia) 69
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 69
Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 69
Mathew Goggin (Australia) 69
Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 69
Scott Brown (U.S.) 69
Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 69
Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69
Brian Davis (Britain) 69
Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69
Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69
Will Claxton (U.S.) 69 70 James Driscoll (U.S.) 70
David Mathis (U.S.) 70
Hunter Haas (U.S.) 70
Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70
Mark Anderson (U.S.) 70
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 70
Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70
Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70
Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 70
Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 70
Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 70
Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70
