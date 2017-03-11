March 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Palm Harbor, Florida -14 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 64 67 -10 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 66 66 -9 Jim Herman (U.S.) 62 71 71 -8 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 67 68 70 -7 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 72 67 67 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 71 71 -6 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 67 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 70 69 -5 John Huh (U.S.) 69 70 69 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 69 70 69 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 68 68 72 -4 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 67 70 72 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 72 68 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 65 75 Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 69 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 72 70 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 69 69 -3 Russell Henley (U.S.) 64 71 75 David Hearn (Canada) 68 74 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 75 67 68 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 69 73 Keith Mitchell (U.S.) 69 70 71 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 68 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 70 72 -2 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69 73 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 71 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 71 73 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 71 71 Harris English (U.S.) 77 65 69 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 70 73 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 72 70 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 69 70 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 71 71 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 70 67 74 -1 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 73 70 Luke List (U.S.) 68 69 75 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 69 72 71 Seamus Power (Ireland) 66 74 72 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 72 70 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 75 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75 67 70 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 68 73 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 69 71 72 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 74 0 Cameron Smith (Australia) 74 67 72 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 71 74 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 72 71 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 68 73 1 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 72 72 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 70 72 72 James Hahn (U.S.) 65 72 77 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 71 71 72 Lee McCoy (U.S.) 72 68 74 2 Ian Poulter (Britain) 72 67 76 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 73 73 Nick Taylor (Canada) 72 70 73 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 72 73 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 73 75 Rod Pampling (Australia) 70 69 76 Charlie Danielson (U.S.) 71 71 73 3 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 68 73 75 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 71 70 75 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 69 72 75 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 71 75 Ben Crane (U.S.) 74 66 76 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 72 70 74 4 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 70 76 5 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70 72 76 7 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 72 70 78