Oct 23 Leading final round scores from the Disney Classic at the par-72 course in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Sunday. 271 Luke Donald (Britain) 66 71 70 64 273 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 69 63 70 71 274 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 68 69 68 69

Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 68 71 67 68

Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 70 66 66 72 275 John Rollins (U.S.) 71 67 70 67

Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 69 69 69

Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 72 68 66 69

Nick O'Hern (Australia) 68 66 70 71

Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 68 70 67 70 276 Kris Blanks (U.S.) 67 69 73 67 277 James Driscoll (U.S.) 66 70 73 68

Gary Woodland (U.S.) 66 69 73 69

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 69 67 72

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 64 72 73 278 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 70 71 70 67

Derek Lamely (U.S.) 66 71 71 70

Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 68 70 70

Steven Bowditch (Australia) 67 71 68 72 279 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 72 70 68

Ben Martin (U.S.) 67 74 70 68

Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 75 64 70 70

David Hearn (Canada) 71 67 70 71

Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 69 69 70 71

Michael Bradley (U.S.) 72 69 66 72

Scott Gutschewski (U.S.) 67 71 69 72

Kim Bi-O (South Korea) 67 65 71 76 280 Tim Herron (U.S.) 75 65 71 69

Charlie Wi (South Korea) 70 70 71 69

Ryuji Imada (Japan) 71 70 69 70

Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 70 71 70 69

John Senden (Australia) 70 70 69 71

Nathan Green (Australia) 66 71 72 71

Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 69 67 72 72

Scott Stallings (U.S.) 66 72 70 72

Bob Estes (U.S.) 71 70 72 67 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)