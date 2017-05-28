May 28 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational at the par-70 course on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas -10 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 67 67 70 66 -9 Jon Rahm (Spain) 66 69 70 66 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 67 68 70 66 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 68 68 65 -8 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 66 67 71 -7 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 64 69 70 -6 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 66 72 68 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 72 71 68 63 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 69 71 65 -4 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 68 70 66 72 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 66 68 73 -3 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 72 67 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 66 71 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 69 68 71 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 71 69 70 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 72 71 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 72 68 67 -2 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 68 71 72 67 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 75 68 67 68 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 72 70 68 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 69 68 71 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 65 73 71 69 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 68 70 72 68 -1 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 68 67 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 69 65 73 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 70 72 70 67 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 73 71 65 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 71 70 67 71 0 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 75 69 69 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 70 72 72 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 71 69 71 69 Tony Finau (U.S.) 72 65 73 70 Harris English (U.S.) 72 68 71 69 1 Curtis Luck (Australia) 68 73 71 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 70 70 71 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 72 69 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 72 72 67 Brian Gay (U.S.) 69 69 71 72 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 68 70 70 73 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 73 70 69 2 Michael Kim (U.S.) 68 74 69 71 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 72 69 69 72 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 73 69 69 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 74 66 71 71 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 65 76 70 71 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 73 68 72 69 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 73 69 71 3 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 74 69 74 66 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 71 73 69 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 65 74 77 67 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 70 73 75 65 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 71 70 71 71 4 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 71 73 71 69 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 72 73 72 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 71 72 70 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 70 71 72 71 5 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 70 71 73 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 68 74 72 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 68 74 74 69 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 74 71 71 6 William McGirt (U.S.) 72 70 70 74 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 72 73 71 7 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 67 75 75 70 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 71 73 73 70 Matt Jones (Australia) 73 70 75 69 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 71 71 74 71 8 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 73 76 72 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 70 76 73 9 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 71 70 78 70 10 David Hearn (Canada) 72 70 75 73 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 72 70 77 71 12 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 71 72 77