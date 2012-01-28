Jan 27 Third-round scores from the Farmers Insurance Open at the par-72 South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California on Saturday. 198 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 62 68 68 203 John Huh (U.S.) 64 71 68

John Rollins (U.S.) 70 65 68 204 Bill Haas (U.S.) 63 71 70

Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 65 67 72 205 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 67 72 66

Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 70 65

Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 64 74 206 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 70 68 68

Justin Leonard (U.S.) 65 70 71 207 Rod Pampling (Australia) 64 75 68

D.A. Points (U.S.) 70 70 67

Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 69 69

Tim Herron (U.S.) 68 70 69

Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 65 72 70

Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 70 71

James Driscoll (U.S.) 68 69 70

Martin Flores (U.S.) 65 67 75 208 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 71 68

Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 72 70

J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 72 69 67

Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 65 70

Robert Allenby (Australia) 68 67 73

Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 65 74 209 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 68 72 69

Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 70 69

Justin Rose (Britain) 71 68 70

Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 70 71

Bryce Molder (U.S.) 71 70 68

Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 68 72

Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 72 70 67

Chris Riley (U.S.) 67 70 72

Greg Chalmers (Australia) 65 72 72 210 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 69 71 70

John Merrick (U.S.) 74 66 70

Vijay Singh (Fiji) 64 75 71

Bobby Gates (U.S.) 76 64 70

Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 69 72 69

Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 69 69

Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 68 70 72

Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 68 73

Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 68 73

Bill Lunde (U.S.) 74 68 68 211 Harris English (U.S.) 67 72 72

Spencer Levin (U.S.) 62 76 73

Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 69 70

Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 69 69

Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 72 69 212 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 70 73

Marco Dawson (U.S.) 67 73 72

Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 66 72 74

Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 70 73

Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 71 70 71

Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 69 72 71

Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 68 75

Blake Adams (U.S.) 75 67 70 213 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 69 70 74

Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 68 74

Andres Romero (Argentina) 68 73 72

Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 70 72

Tommy Biershenk (U.S.) 70 71 72

Josh Teater (U.S.) 64 77 72

Greg Owen (Britain) 75 67 71

Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 72 71

Gary Christian (Britain) 72 70 71 214 Steve Marino (U.S.) 69 71 74

Colt Knost (U.S.) 66 74 74

Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 67 75

Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 68 72 74

Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 70 69 75

Richard Lee (U.S.) 72 69 73

Mark Anderson (U.S.) 73 68 73

Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 72 72

