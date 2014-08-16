Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Wyndham Championship at the par-70 course on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina 196 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 64 65 197 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 69 63 65 198 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 68 64 66 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 65 65 68 199 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 64 69 66 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 65 66 Scott Langley (U.S.) 65 65 69 200 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 66 66 Martin Laird (Britain) 65 66 69 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 64 67 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 66 64 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 67 65 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 63 69 68 201 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 67 67 67 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 67 64 70 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 66 69 66 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 65 69 202 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 66 65 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 66 67 Josh Teater (U.S.) 67 69 66 Jason Allred (U.S.) 69 66 67 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 66 65 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 65 69 68 D.A. Points (U.S.) 67 65 70 Justin Bolli (U.S.) 67 68 67 203 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 70 64 69 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 65 68 70 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 72 65 66 William McGirt (U.S.) 64 68 71 David Toms (U.S.) 67 69 67 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 66 67 70 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 67 65 71 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 68 69 66 Tim Clark (South Africa) 67 67 69 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 69 68 66 204 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 66 70 68 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 67 68 Brian Davis (Britain) 69 65 70 Kevin Foley (U.S.) 69 68 67 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 70 67 67 Steve Marino (U.S.) 66 69 69 205 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 67 67 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 69 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 67 67 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 66 72 67 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 69 68 68 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 70 68 67 John Merrick (U.S.) 70 67 68 206 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 71 67 68 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 69 69 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 66 70 70 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 69 69 68 207 Tim Herron (U.S.) 70 68 69 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 70 66 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 69 69 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 65 72 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 69 69 69 Joe Durant (U.S.) 69 67 71 208 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 68 68 72 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 68 67 73 John Huh (U.S.) 70 68 70 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 69 68 71 209 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 66 73 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 68 68 73 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 68 67 74 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 70 68 71 210 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 67 70 73 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 67 72 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 67 70 73 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 72 66 72 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 70 62 78 Ernie Els (South Africa) 68 69 73 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 70 68 72 211 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 71 67 73 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 70 67 74 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 68 73 212 Wes Roach (U.S.) 70 68 74