Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour San Diego Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in San Diego, California -13 Jon Rahm (Spain) 72 69 69 65 -10 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 70 69 69 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 74 69 68 -9 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 74 67 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 72 67 72 Tony Finau (U.S.) 73 68 67 71 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 69 74 67 Justin Rose (Britain) 65 71 73 70 -8 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 70 73 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 72 69 69 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 71 73 68 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 69 69 71 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 68 71 70 71 -7 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 70 73 68 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 71 71 71 68 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 72 68 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 70 72 72 67 Harris English (U.S.) 71 69 69 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 70 69 71 -6 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 72 69 73 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 74 68 72 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 75 69 71 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 69 74 70 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 68 72 69 73 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 73 70 73 66 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 72 68 72 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 72 68 73 -5 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 72 70 72 69 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 73 70 68 72 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 70 73 70 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 73 68 73 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 72 72 68 -4 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 71 70 71 72 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 71 73 72 68 Cameron Smith (Australia) 73 71 70 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 73 71 72 68 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 71 70 71 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 69 72 71 -3 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 76 67 69 73 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 71 71 70 73 -2 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 72 70 70 74 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 68 72 73 73 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 72 73 70 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 72 74 70 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 70 74 72 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 72 70 73 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 69 73 74 Brian Campbell (U.S.) 73 71 71 71 -1 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 71 73 73 70 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 70 73 74 70 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 67 74 73 73 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 66 71 74 76 Beau Hossler (U.S.) 67 75 74 71 0 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 72 71 70 75 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 70 70 74 74 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 71 72 73 Nick Taylor (Canada) 69 74 73 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 74 70 68 76 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 73 67 75 73 Michael Kim (U.S.) 72 70 75 71 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 73 71 70 74 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 73 73 74 1 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 71 73 70 75 2 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 71 72 71 76 John Senden (Australia) 70 70 76 74 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 73 72 74 3 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 70 70 80 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 76 67 74 74 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 70 74 78 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 67 76 72 76 4 Aaron Wise (U.S.) 71 72 73 76 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 72 76 75 5 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 72 74 78