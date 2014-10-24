Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour McGladrey Classic at the par-70 course on Friday in Sea Island, Georgia. The cut was set at 140. 131 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 63 132 Brian Harman (U.S.) 65 67 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 66 66 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 68 64 133 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 65 68 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 67 66 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 67 66 134 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 67 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 67 67 135 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 68 67 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 67 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 67 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 68 67 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 66 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 66 69 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 67 Erik Compton (U.S.) 65 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 67 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 66 136 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 68 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 68 Ken Duke (U.S.) 67 69 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 66 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 65 71 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 69 67 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 68 137 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 67 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 66 71 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 69 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 70 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 72 65 John Rollins (U.S.) 70 67 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 67 70 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 66 71 John Peterson (U.S.) 66 71 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 70 Eric Axley (U.S.) 67 70 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 67 70 138 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 71 67 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 72 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 66 Andy Pope (U.S.) 72 66 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 69 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 67 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 67 Cameron Percy (Australia) 68 70 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 68 139 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 70 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 71 68 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 67 72 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 68 Nick Taylor (Canada) 73 66 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 69 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 69 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 69 David Toms (U.S.) 73 66 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 71 68 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 68 71 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 70 69 Davis Love III (U.S.) 71 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 67 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 71 140 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 73 67 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 69 Jim Renner (U.S.) 66 74 D.A. Points (U.S.) 70 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 72 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 69 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 73 67 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 74 66 Cory Whitsett (U.S.) 70 70 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 70 70 Martin Flores (U.S.) 67 73 Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 69 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 71 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 71 69 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 71 69 John Huh (U.S.) 72 68 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 67 73 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 67 73 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 70 70 Jon Curran (U.S.) 70 70 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 67 73 141 DNQ Heath Slocum (U.S.) 71 70 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 74 67 Max Homa (U.S.) 72 69 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 72 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 71 70 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 72 69 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 71 70 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 73 68 Alex Cejka (Germany) 74 67 Justin Lower (U.S.) 72 69 Harris English (U.S.) 68 73 142 DNQ Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 71 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 72 Mark Silvers (U.S.) 68 74 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 71 John Merrick (U.S.) 71 71 143 DNQ J.J. Henry (U.S.) 73 70 Jason Gore (U.S.) 75 68 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 72 71 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 74 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 71 144 DNQ Roger Sloan (Canada) 70 74 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 73 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 75 69 Chad Collins (U.S.) 74 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 69 75 Scott McCarron (U.S.) 70 74 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 73 71 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 73 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 73 145 DNQ Richard Sterne (South Africa) 75 70 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 72 73 146 DNQ Russell Knox (Britain) 76 70 Colt Knost (U.S.) 71 75 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 75 Patrick Newcomb (U.S.) 75 71 147 DNQ Carlos Sainz Jr. (U.S.) 72 75 148 DNQ Sonny Skinner (U.S.) 74 74 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 78 George McNeill (U.S.) 75 73 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 71 77 149 DNQ Byron Smith (U.S.) 74 75 150 DNQ Scott Verplank (U.S.) 77 73 147 DSQ Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 69 78