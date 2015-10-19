Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Frys.com Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Napa, California PLAY-OFF 1 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) after 2 2 Kevin Na (U.S.) after 2 REGULAR ROUNDS -15 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 71 65 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 71 64 70 -14 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 72 68 64 70 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 66 70 69 69 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 68 69 68 -12 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 71 65 72 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 69 69 70 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 69 68 72 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 68 69 68 -11 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 70 67 68 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 68 72 63 74 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 69 71 68 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 67 69 73 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 64 71 69 73 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 71 70 66 70 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 68 72 69 68 -10 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 73 66 70 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 63 70 69 76 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 71 71 66 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 73 69 69 67 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 69 70 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 69 68 72 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 69 72 67 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 72 70 66 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 70 69 69 -9 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 68 71 68 72 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 71 71 69 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 73 68 69 Erik Compton (U.S.) 69 72 70 68 -8 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 72 70 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 72 69 70 69 -7 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 71 71 69 70 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 73 67 72 David Toms (U.S.) 71 71 69 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 68 69 77 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 69 73 67 72 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 69 70 72 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 71 68 73 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 72 69 67 73 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 67 74 70 70 -6 Colt Knost (U.S.) 71 66 72 73 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 73 69 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 66 68 74 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 72 66 75 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 72 69 71 70 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 72 67 71 72 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 69 72 74 -5 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 65 70 69 79 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 70 71 70 72 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 71 71 71 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 68 74 71 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 72 71 70 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 72 70 72 69 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 70 71 65 77 -4 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 71 71 71 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 71 71 71 Scott Langley (U.S.) 67 74 68 75 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 71 69 72 72 Lee Dong-Hwan (Korea) 66 74 72 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 72 72 70 -3 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 69 74 74 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 72 70 71 72 Michael Kim (U.S.) 71 67 71 76 -2 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 72 69 70 75 Chad Collins (U.S.) 73 69 72 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 65 71 74 76 Nick Watney (U.S.) 68 73 68 77 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 72 72 72 0 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 71 70 76 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 72 72 74 1 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 69 69 75 76 2 Jim Herman (U.S.) 72 69 72 77 3 Jason Gore (U.S.) 67 73 73 78