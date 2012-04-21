CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading third round scores from the U.S. PGA Tour's Texas Open on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas (par-72) 207 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 67 67 73 210 Matt Every (U.S.) 63 74 73 212 John Huh (U.S.) 77 68 67
Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 73 71 68
Charlie Wi (South Korea) 72 69 71 213 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 76 67
Greg Chalmers (Australia) 72 72 69
Brian Gay (U.S.) 73 69 71
David Mathis (U.S.) 69 67 77
Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 65 76 214 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 73 69
Bob Estes (U.S.) 72 72 70
Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 73 70
Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 69 74 215 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 72 71
Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 68 76 71
Kris Blanks (U.S.) 74 73 68
Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 70 74
Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 71 70 74
Scott Piercy (U.S.) 76 65 74 216 Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 73 71
Nathan Green (Australia) 73 71 72
Brendan Steele (U.S.) 73 74 69
Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 73 70 73
Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 70 73 73
Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 74 68 74
Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 71 77 68 217 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 75 70 72
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 73 71 73
Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 74 71
Justin Leonard (U.S.) 74 70 73
Skip Kendall (U.S.) 71 73 73
Tom Gillis (U.S.) 72 72 73
Russell Knox (Britain) 72 71 74
Tim Herron (U.S.) 74 69 74
Hunter Haas (U.S.) 66 74 77
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)