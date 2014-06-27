June 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Quicken Loans National at the par-71 course on Friday in Bethesda, Maryland. The cut was set at 145. 136 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 68 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 66 Oliver Goss (Australia) 70 66 137 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 69 68 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 67 138 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 68 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 68 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 67 71 139 Justin Rose (Britain) 74 65 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 68 140 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 72 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 72 68 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 70 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 67 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 72 Matt Every (U.S.) 71 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 66 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 71 141 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 72 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 69 72 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 73 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 71 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 71 142 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 72 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 72 70 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 72 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 74 68 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 73 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 71 71 Richard Lee (U.S.) 74 68 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 74 Brady Watt (Australia) 71 71 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 73 69 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 72 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 71 143 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 74 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 74 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 74 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 75 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 71 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 73 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 72 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 72 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 72 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 73 70 144 John Rollins (U.S.) 72 72 John Huh (U.S.) 72 72 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 72 72 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 73 71 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 75 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 74 70 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 73 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 73 71 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 71 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 66 78 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 74 70 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 75 69 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 73 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 73 Scott Brown (U.S.) 72 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 72 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 72 72 145 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 74 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 74 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 74 71 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 75 70 James Driscoll (U.S.) 71 74 Robert Streb (U.S.) 74 71 John Merrick (U.S.) 74 71 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 72 73 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 73 146 DNQ Arjun Atwal (India) 73 73 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 73 73 Mike Weir (Canada) 74 72 Jason Day (Australia) 73 73 Brian Harman (U.S.) 73 73 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 75 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 75 71 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 78 68 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 74 72 147 DNQ Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 74 73 Russell Henley (U.S.) 75 72 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 76 71 Martin Laird (Britain) 75 72 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 72 75 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 74 73 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 75 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 71 76 Chad Collins (U.S.) 72 75 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 73 74 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 74 James Hahn (U.S.) 73 74 148 DNQ Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 73 75 Jim Renner (U.S.) 72 76 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 78 70 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 77 71 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 75 73 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 74 74 149 DNQ Woody Austin (U.S.) 73 76 Ernie Els (South Africa) 73 76 Martin Flores (U.S.) 73 76 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 73 76 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 74 75 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 73 76 150 DNQ Robert Allenby (Australia) 72 78 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 77 73 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 75 75 151 DNQ Wes Roach (U.S.) 75 76 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 74 77 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 76 75 152 DNQ Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 71 81 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 77 75 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 79 73 153 DNQ Brice Garnett (U.S.) 74 79 154 DNQ Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 75 79 159 DNQ Pat Perez (U.S.) 78 81