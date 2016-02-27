Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Honda Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida -9 Adam Scott (Australia) 70 65 66 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 65 69 67 -5 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 70 66 69 -4 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 69 68 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 66 66 74 -3 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 70 68 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 69 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 70 67 70 -2 John Senden (Australia) 71 66 71 Luke List (U.S.) 73 65 70 -1 Greg Owen (Britain) 69 71 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 73 70 66 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 72 67 0 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 67 71 72 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 70 71 69 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 72 69 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 69 69 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 69 74 67 Alex Cejka (Germany) 71 70 69 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 67 71 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 72 71 67 1 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 71 70 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 72 70 69 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 70 71 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 66 72 73 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 70 72 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 67 75 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 70 70 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 70 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 71 69 71 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 73 68 2 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 74 69 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 73 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 67 75 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 71 65 76 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 70 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 68 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 75 65 72 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 70 72 70 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 71 70 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 66 79 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 74 70 3 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 73 68 72 Davis Love III (U.S.) 71 69 73 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 68 74 Ken Duke (U.S.) 75 65 73 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 70 73 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 73 68 72 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 71 70 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 71 71 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 69 74 70 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 71 70 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 72 67 74 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 72 69 72 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 73 70 70 4 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 69 74 John Huh (U.S.) 71 72 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 73 68 73 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 75 64 75 5 Luke Donald (Britain) 75 67 73 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 67 75 73 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 72 72 Robert Streb (U.S.) 73 68 74 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 71 72 72 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 72 73 Colt Knost (U.S.) 75 67 73 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 71 70 74 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 75 67 73 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 70 73 6 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 73 68 75 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 72 73 Darron Stiles (U.S.) 69 72 75 7 Michael Kim (U.S.) 72 71 74 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 65 73 79 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 71 70 76 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 71 68 78 9 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 68 74 77