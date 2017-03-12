March 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Palm Harbor, Florida -14 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 64 67 71 -13 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 66 66 68 -12 Jim Herman (U.S.) 62 71 71 68 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 67 68 70 67 -11 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 72 70 64 -9 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 67 68 -8 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 71 71 70 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 68 68 72 68 -7 Russell Henley (U.S.) 64 71 75 67 John Huh (U.S.) 69 70 69 69 -6 Keith Mitchell (U.S.) 69 70 71 68 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 69 69 69 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 71 72 67 -5 Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 69 70 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75 67 70 67 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 70 72 69 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 69 70 69 71 -4 David Hearn (Canada) 68 74 68 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 68 71 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 72 68 71 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 70 69 73 -3 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 72 67 67 75 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 69 70 70 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69 73 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 69 71 72 69 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 71 71 72 67 -2 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 71 71 71 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 74 70 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 67 70 72 73 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 65 75 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 68 73 69 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 71 71 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 70 72 72 68 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 70 73 71 Luke List (U.S.) 68 69 75 70 Seamus Power (Ireland) 66 74 72 70 Harris English (U.S.) 77 65 69 71 -1 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 69 73 73 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 72 72 69 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 72 70 71 0 James Hahn (U.S.) 65 72 77 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 73 70 72 Rod Pampling (Australia) 70 69 76 69 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 70 67 74 73 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 68 73 75 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 75 70 72 Ian Poulter (Britain) 72 67 76 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 72 73 69 1 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 71 73 74 Cameron Smith (Australia) 74 67 72 72 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 69 72 71 73 2 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 72 70 75 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 71 75 70 Ben Martin (U.S.) 75 67 68 76 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 71 70 75 70 3 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 72 71 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 68 73 75 4 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 70 76 71 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70 72 76 70 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 71 74 75 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 73 75 73 5 Ben Crane (U.S.) 74 66 76 73 Charlie Danielson (U.S.) 71 71 73 74 Nick Taylor (Canada) 72 70 73 74 6 Lee McCoy (U.S.) 72 68 74 76 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 72 70 74 74 7 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 69 72 75 75 8 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 72 70 78 72 12 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 73 73 81