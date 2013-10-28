Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CIMB Classic at the par-72 course on Monday in Kuala Lumpur Ryan Moore wins play-off at the first extra hole 274 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 63 72 69 70 274 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 70 67 69 275 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 67 69 69 70 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 67 69 68 71 276 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 67 70 66 277 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 74 68 67 68 278 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 72 69 68 Harris English (U.S.) 71 67 71 69 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 72 67 68 71 279 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 65 66 76 72 280 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 69 72 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 66 71 71 72 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 68 69 73 281 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 68 71 70 72 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 73 69 67 72 282 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 73 67 72 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 67 71 72 Shiv Kapur (India) 69 70 71 72 283 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 71 72 73 67 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 69 73 70 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 72 77 69 65 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 70 68 74 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 73 67 68 75 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 69 66 77 284 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 75 70 69 70 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 70 72 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 71 72 68 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 67 71 72 74 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 68 72 74 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 70 68 74 285 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 78 69 65 73 Tim Clark (South Africa) 72 69 70 74 286 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 74 72 73 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 72 70 71 73 287 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 75 71 68 73 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 73 72 72 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 74 70 70 73 Nick Watney (U.S.) 75 69 70 73 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 70 75 68 288 Matt Jones (Australia) 73 71 71 73 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 69 71 76 72 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 74 71 72 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 74 72 71 71 289 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 65 77 75 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 71 73 75 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 74 71 71 73 290 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 72 74 69 75 Ernie Els (South Africa) 76 71 69 74 Berry Henson (U.S.) 74 71 72 73 Matt Every (U.S.) 72 77 68 73 Brian Gay (U.S.) 72 72 74 72 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 73 70 78 69 291 John Huh (U.S.) 71 74 69 77 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 72 74 76 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 76 68 71 76 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 72 71 73 75 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 74 75 75 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 72 73 71 75 Josh Teater (U.S.) 74 66 72 79 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 75 69 73 74 292 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 70 76 78 Russell Henley (U.S.) 71 74 72 75 293 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 74 78 71 70 295 David Lynn (Britain) 75 70 71 79 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 71 75 75 74 John Merrick (U.S.) 77 75 69 74 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 73 78 73 71 296 David Hearn (Canada) 72 70 73 81 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 69 74 83 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 76 73 76 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 80 71 74 71 298 Scott Brown (U.S.) 77 72 75 74 302 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 79 77 71 75 304 Martin Flores (U.S.) 73 79 74 78 306 Brian Davis (Britain) 79 75 74 78 Rashid Ismail (Malaysia) 73 76 80 77 309 John Rollins (U.S.) 74 76 77 82 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 80 72 82 75