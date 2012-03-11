CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading final-round scores from the Puerto Rico Open at the par-72 course on Sunday 272 George McNeill (U.S.) 66 70 67 69 274 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 70 67 69 68 275 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 68 71 66
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 69 65 71 276 Scott Brown (U.S.) 69 72 65 70
Matt Jones (Australia) 66 67 72 71 277 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 70 68 71
Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 69 69 66 73 278 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 76 69 67 66
Blake Adams (U.S.) 74 68 68 68
Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 70 68 71 279 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 68 69 73 69
Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 69 71 68 71 280 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68 73 69 70
Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 73 66 71
Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 69 70 72
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 70 69 69 72
Ben Curtis (U.S.) 67 73 68 72
William McGirt (U.S.) 71 69 68 72
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)