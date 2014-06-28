June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Quicken Loans National at the par-71 course on Saturday in Bethesda, Maryland 207 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 68 71 209 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 67 71 71 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 73 70 66 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 66 73 210 Justin Rose (Britain) 74 65 71 Richard Lee (U.S.) 74 68 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 72 68 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 69 68 73 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 68 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 74 68 68 211 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 66 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 69 75 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 72 70 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 72 71 212 Matt Every (U.S.) 71 69 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 72 68 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 68 74 Oliver Goss (Australia) 70 66 76 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 71 69 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 73 70 213 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 74 70 69 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 74 70 69 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 67 76 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 72 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 73 70 70 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 71 72 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 75 69 Brady Watt (Australia) 71 71 71 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 69 72 72 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 73 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 75 70 68 214 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 74 69 71 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 72 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 74 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 71 73 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 73 71 70 John Huh (U.S.) 72 72 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 72 72 70 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 72 72 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 73 71 70 215 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 70 75 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69 77 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 72 68 75 John Rollins (U.S.) 72 72 71 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 75 69 71 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 74 73 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 73 69 73 216 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 72 72 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 73 72 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 72 75 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 71 76 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 73 71 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 70 74 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 72 73 71 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 73 75 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 66 78 72 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 68 78 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 74 71 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 74 73 217 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 69 76 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 74 69 74 218 Scott Brown (U.S.) 72 72 74 John Merrick (U.S.) 74 71 73 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 72 75 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 67 78 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 71 74 219 James Driscoll (U.S.) 71 74 74 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 73 71 75 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 72 76 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 72 76 220 Robert Streb (U.S.) 74 71 75 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 71 71 78 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 71 78 221 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 75 68 78 222 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 74 77