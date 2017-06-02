June 2 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Friday in Dublin, Ohio. The cut was set at 147. -14 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 -9 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 69 -8 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 -6 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 72 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 -5 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 68 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 65 74 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 68 -4 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 68 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 70 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 73 67 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 68 72 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 67 73 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 73 67 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 70 70 -3 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 70 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 67 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 71 Brett Coletta (Australia) 72 69 -2 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 75 67 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 68 74 Adam Scott (Australia) 76 66 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 73 Bill Haas (U.S.) 73 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 70 72 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 74 68 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 73 69 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 74 68 Ross Fisher (Britain) 73 69 -1 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 71 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 72 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 72 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 75 68 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 72 71 0 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 71 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 74 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 74 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 74 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 73 71 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 75 69 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 73 71 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 70 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 76 68 1 Nick Taylor (Canada) 69 76 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 73 72 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 73 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 76 69 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 74 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 72 73 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 73 Cameron Smith (Australia) 74 71 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 73 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 76 69 2 Jason Day (Australia) 75 71 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 76 70 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 75 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 72 3 Alex Cejka (Germany) 74 73 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 76 71 Tony Finau (U.S.) 74 73 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 75 72 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 74 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 70 77 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 70 77 Curtis Luck (Australia) 77 70 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 76 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 76 71 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 76 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 75 72 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 74 73 K.J. Choi (Korea) 78 69 4 DNQ Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 73 75 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 75 73 Scott Gregory (Britain) 76 72 Luke Donald (Britain) 72 76 Luke List (U.S.) 73 75 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 76 72 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 73 75 David Hearn (Canada) 74 74 5 DNQ Scott Piercy (U.S.) 77 72 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 76 73 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 72 77 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 72 77 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 78 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 77 72 6 DNQ Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 73 77 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 77 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 77 73 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 77 73 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 72 78 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 79 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 75 75 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 80 7 DNQ Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 70 81 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 76 75 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 78 73 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 76 75 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 76 75 8 DNQ Brian Harman (U.S.) 76 76 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 78 74 Michael Kim (U.S.) 76 76 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 77 75 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 76 76 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 78 74 Matt Every (U.S.) 76 76 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 76 76 9 DNQ Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 77 76 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 78 75 10 DNQ Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 78 76 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 79 75 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 76 78 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 78 76 13 DNQ Ryan Ruffels (Australia) 81 76 WDW J.J. Spaun (U.S.)