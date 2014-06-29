June 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Quicken Loans National at the par-71 course on Sunday in Bethesda, Maryland Justin Rose wins play-off at the first extra hole 280 Justin Rose (Britain) 74 65 71 70 280 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 74 68 68 70 281 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 72 68 69 Ben Martin (U.S.) 72 68 70 71 282 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 72 70 69 71 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 72 72 68 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 66 71 71 283 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 66 73 74 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 73 70 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 68 71 73 284 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 69 68 73 74 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 73 70 70 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 69 75 73 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 68 71 77 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 74 70 69 71 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 67 71 71 75 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 68 74 72 Richard Lee (U.S.) 74 68 68 74 285 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 74 69 71 71 John Huh (U.S.) 72 72 70 71 286 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 70 75 71 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 73 71 70 72 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 74 73 71 287 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 69 72 72 74 Brady Watt (Australia) 71 71 71 74 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 74 69 73 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 73 69 74 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 67 78 69 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 71 72 74 288 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 71 73 74 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 72 71 75 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 72 75 70 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 72 73 71 72 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 73 70 66 79 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 75 69 75 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69 77 73 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 66 78 72 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 72 71 77 289 Matt Every (U.S.) 71 69 72 77 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 71 76 73 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 74 69 74 72 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 74 70 69 76 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 70 74 73 John Rollins (U.S.) 72 72 71 74 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 73 71 73 290 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 72 76 71 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 72 68 75 75 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 67 76 77 John Merrick (U.S.) 74 71 73 72 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 71 69 78 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 73 75 74 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 74 71 71 74 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 73 72 74 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 75 69 71 75 291 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 72 72 77 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 73 69 73 76 Oliver Goss (Australia) 70 66 76 79 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 72 72 72 75 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 73 71 70 77 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 71 74 73 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 69 76 74 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 72 72 70 77 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 72 76 72 292 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 74 73 76 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 73 71 75 73 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 71 71 78 72 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 71 78 72 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 72 75 76 293 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 75 68 78 72 James Driscoll (U.S.) 71 74 74 74 294 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 68 78 78 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 75 70 68 81 Scott Brown (U.S.) 72 72 74 76 297 Robert Streb (U.S.) 74 71 75 77 300 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 74 77 78