Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dublin, Ohio -13 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 69 68 -10 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 67 -9 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 77 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 69 -8 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 72 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 70 -7 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 72 71 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 73 69 67 -6 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 65 74 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 73 67 70 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 68 70 -5 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 74 67 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 68 72 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 72 65 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 74 68 69 Pat Perez (U.S.) 70 72 69 -4 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 70 70 72 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 67 73 72 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 67 71 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 70 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 73 69 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 71 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 68 73 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 75 67 70 -3 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 76 69 68 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 68 74 71 Brett Coletta (Australia) 72 69 72 Jason Day (Australia) 75 71 67 Adam Scott (Australia) 76 66 71 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 73 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 73 69 71 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 70 69 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 73 67 73 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 72 73 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 72 70 -2 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 75 69 70 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 68 75 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 72 71 71 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 73 71 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 71 72 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 76 68 70 -1 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 71 72 Tony Finau (U.S.) 74 73 68 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 74 71 0 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 73 71 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 74 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 76 69 71 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 76 70 70 Nick Taylor (Canada) 69 76 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 70 77 69 1 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 74 68 75 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 76 71 70 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 76 71 70 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 72 74 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 73 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 73 72 2 Cameron Smith (Australia) 74 71 73 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 75 72 71 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 75 72 71 3 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 70 77 72 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 73 72 74 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 70 78 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 71 75 4 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 74 73 73 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 76 73 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 75 68 77 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 74 76 5 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 73 71 77 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 74 74 6 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 76 71 75 Alex Cejka (Germany) 74 73 75 Curtis Luck (Australia) 77 70 75 K.J. Choi (Korea) 78 69 75 7 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 73 78 8 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 75 71 78
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.