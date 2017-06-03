June 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dublin, Ohio -13 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 69 68 -10 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 67 -9 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 77 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 69 -8 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 72 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 70 -7 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 72 71 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 73 69 67 -6 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 65 74 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 73 67 70 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 68 70 -5 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 74 67 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 68 72 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 72 65 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 74 68 69 Pat Perez (U.S.) 70 72 69 -4 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 70 70 72 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 67 73 72 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 67 71 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 70 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 73 69 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 71 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 68 73 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 75 67 70 -3 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 76 69 68 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 68 74 71 Brett Coletta (Australia) 72 69 72 Jason Day (Australia) 75 71 67 Adam Scott (Australia) 76 66 71 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 73 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 73 69 71 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 70 69 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 73 67 73 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 72 73 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 72 70 -2 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 75 69 70 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 68 75 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 72 71 71 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 73 71 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 71 72 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 76 68 70 -1 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 71 72 Tony Finau (U.S.) 74 73 68 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 74 71 0 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 73 71 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 74 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 76 69 71 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 76 70 70 Nick Taylor (Canada) 69 76 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 70 77 69 1 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 74 68 75 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 76 71 70 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 76 71 70 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 72 74 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 73 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 73 72 2 Cameron Smith (Australia) 74 71 73 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 75 72 71 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 75 72 71 3 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 70 77 72 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 73 72 74 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 70 78 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 71 75 4 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 74 73 73 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 76 73 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 75 68 77 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 74 76 5 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 73 71 77 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 74 74 6 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 76 71 75 Alex Cejka (Germany) 74 73 75 Curtis Luck (Australia) 77 70 75 K.J. Choi (Korea) 78 69 75 7 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 73 78 8 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 75 71 78