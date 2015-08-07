Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno Championship on Thursday in Reno, Nevada 18 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 18 15 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 15 14 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 14 13 David Toms (U.S.) 13 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 13 12 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 12 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 12 Andres Romero (Argentina) 12 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 12 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 12 11 Jason Gore (U.S.) 11 Ben Crane (U.S.) 11 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 11 Chris Smith (U.S.) 11 Jason Allred (U.S.) 11 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 11 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 11 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 11 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 11 10 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 10 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 10 Ken Duke (U.S.) 10 9 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 9 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 9 Chris Riley (U.S.) 9 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 9 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 9 8 Max Homa (U.S.) 8 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 8 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 8 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 8 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 8 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 8 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 8 John Rollins (U.S.) 8 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 8 John Merrick (U.S.) 8 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 8 Josh Teater (U.S.) 8 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 8 7 Roger Sloan (Canada) 7 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 7 Jon Curran (U.S.) 7 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 7 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 7 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 7 Rod Pampling (Australia) 7 6 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 6 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 6 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 6 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 6 Tim Clark (South Africa) 6 5 Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 5 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 5 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. (U.S.) 5 Kent Jones (U.S.) 5 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 5 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 5 Colt Knost (U.S.) 5 Robert Allenby (Australia) 5 Alex Cejka (Germany) 5 Len Mattiace (U.S.) 5 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 5 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 5 Brian Davis (Britain) 5 4 Byron Smith (U.S.) 4 John Chin (U.S.) 4 Cameron Percy (Australia) 4 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 4 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 4 Jim Renner (U.S.) 4 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 4 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 4 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 4 Michael McCabe (U.S.) 4 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 4 John Daly (U.S.) 4 3 Tom Johnson (U.S.) 3 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 3 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 3 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 3 Austin Cook (U.S.) 3 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 3 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 3 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 3 2 Wil Collins (U.S.) 2 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 2 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 2 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 2 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 2 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 2 Martin Flores (U.S.) 2 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 2 1 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 1 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 1 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 1 Jay McLuen (U.S.) 1 Parker McLachlin (U.S.) 1 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 1 Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 1 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 1 0 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 0 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 0 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 0 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 0 K.J. Choi (Korea) 0 Park Sung-Joon (Korea) 0 -1 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) -1 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) -1 Eric Axley (U.S.) -1 Scott Langley (U.S.) -1 Blayne Barber (U.S.) -1 Charlie Wi (Korea) -1 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) -1 Ted Purdy (U.S.) -1 -2 Ben Geyer (U.S.) -2 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) -2 Brett Wetterich (U.S.) -2 -3 John Huh (U.S.) -3 Arjun Atwal (India) -3 D.A. Points (U.S.) -3 Michael Block (U.S.) -3 -4 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) -4 David Duval (U.S.) -4 Steve Lowery (U.S.) -4 Glen Day (U.S.) -4 -5 Robert Gamez (U.S.) -5 Michael Thompson (U.S.) -5 -6 Jason Schmuhl (U.S.) -6 Chris Gilman (U.S.) -6