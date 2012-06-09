UPDATE 1-Golf-Back spasm forces Woods withdrawal from Dubai event
* American failed to make cut in previous event on PGA Tour (Adds quotes, details)
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading second round scores from the St Jude Classic at the par-70 course in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday. The cut was set at 142. 133 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 134 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 64
Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 66 68
Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 69 65 135 John Merrick (U.S.) 66 69
Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 67
Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 66 136 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 68
Davis Love III (U.S.) 68 68
Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 67 69
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 68 137 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 67
Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 72 65
Nick O'Hern (Australia) 70 67
John Daly (U.S.) 68 69
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 68 69
John Peterson (U.S.) 72 65 138 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 66
Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 69 69
Robert Allenby (Australia) 68 70
Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 68 139 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 69
Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 68 71
Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 74 65
Bill Lunde (U.S.) 71 68
Greg Owen (Britain) 72 67
Lee Janzen (U.S.) 68 71
Danny Lee (New Zealand) 69 70
Troy Kelly (U.S.) 68 71
Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 68
Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 71 68
Jeff Overton (U.S.) 67 72
Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 72 67 140 Woody Austin (U.S.) 72 68
Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 74 66
Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 71
Chris Couch (U.S.) 70 70
Kent Jones (U.S.) 72 68
Bob Estes (U.S.) 72 68
Matt McQuillan (Canada) 71 69
Zack Miller (U.S.) 70 70
Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 71 69
Bryce Molder (U.S.) 69 71
George McNeill (U.S.) 72 68
Tim Clark (South Africa) 69 71
Stuart Appleby (Australia) 72 68
Craig Barlow (U.S.) 72 68
William McGirt (U.S.) 71 69
Dustin Morris (U.S.) 71 69
Steven Bowditch (Australia) 74 66
Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 69 71 141 Mathew Goggin (Australia) 70 71
David Hearn (Canada) 72 69
Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 70
J.J. Henry (U.S.) 67 74
Roberto Castro (U.S.) 73 68
Gary Christian (Britain) 70 71
Robert Gamez (U.S.) 72 69
Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 71 70
Chris Riley (U.S.) 70 71
Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 69 72
Arjun Atwal (India) 67 74
Patrick Sheehan (U.S.) 71 70
Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 69 142 Bart Bryant (U.S.) 72 70
Omar Uresti (U.S.) 70 72
Will Claxton (U.S.) 72 70
Martin Flores (U.S.) 72 70
Jonathan Fly (U.S.) 78 64
Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 72 70
Martin Laird (Britain) 72 70
Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72 70
Gavin Coles (Australia) 70 72
Neal Lancaster (U.S.) 72 70
Troy Matteson (U.S.) 70 72
Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 71 71 (Editing by John O'Brien)
TOKYO, Feb 3 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which will host the golf tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will hold a board meeting next week to consider ending its ban on women becoming full members, local media reported.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Thursday in Scottsdale, Arizona holes played rounds -7 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 18 64 -6 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 18 65 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 18 65 -5 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 18 66 John Peterson (U.S.)