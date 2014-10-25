Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour McGladrey Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in Sea Island, Georgia 198 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 66 66 66 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 65 68 65 199 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 63 68 201 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 68 67 66 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 67 66 68 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 68 67 66 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 68 64 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 69 63 202 Ken Duke (U.S.) 67 69 66 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 67 66 69 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 67 68 203 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 68 65 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 70 66 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 65 71 67 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 67 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 66 68 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 68 67 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 67 66 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 68 66 204 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 71 64 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 67 70 67 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 67 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 68 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 66 69 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 71 67 66 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 67 67 70 205 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 67 70 68 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 69 65 Eric Axley (U.S.) 67 70 68 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 66 71 68 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 67 70 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 67 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 65 67 73 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 67 67 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 67 67 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 69 66 Erik Compton (U.S.) 65 70 70 206 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 69 69 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 67 73 66 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 66 70 70 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 70 69 David Toms (U.S.) 73 66 67 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 66 69 71 Cory Whitsett (U.S.) 70 70 66 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 67 71 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 68 68 D.A. Points (U.S.) 70 70 66 207 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 71 68 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 72 69 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 69 67 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 74 66 67 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 70 70 67 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 68 71 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 71 69 67 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 69 67 71 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 68 69 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 66 71 70 208 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 68 69 Cameron Percy (Australia) 68 70 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 70 69 69 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 67 73 68 John Huh (U.S.) 72 68 68 Martin Flores (U.S.) 67 73 68 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 71 68 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 72 68 Andy Pope (U.S.) 72 66 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 67 72 69 209 Davis Love III (U.S.) 71 68 70 John Peterson (U.S.) 66 71 72 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 72 65 72 Jon Curran (U.S.) 70 70 69