Aug 19 Leading second
round s cores from the U.S. PGA
Tour 's Wyndham Championship
on Friday in Greensboro, North
Carolina (par-70; U.S. unless stated)
128 Tommy Gainey 63 65
131 Webb Simpson 66 65
Stuart Appleby (Australia) 64 67
Daniel Summerhays 66 65
Ernie Els (South Africa) 65 66
132 Jim Furyk 65 67
Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 66 66
Paul Casey (Britain) 65 67
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 67 65
133 Will MacKenzie 68 65
John Mallinger 68 65
Jerry Kelly 67 66
William McGirt 69 64
Blake Adams 68 65
Justin Leonard 66 67
Jason Bohn 65 68
Jeff Quinney 63 70
Tim Herron 65 68
134 Tim Petrovic 68 66
Kris Blanks 69 65
John Rollins 67 67
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 65 69
Bill Lunde 67 67
Vaughn Taylor 66 68
Jim Herman 70 64
Patrick Reed 66 68
Kevin Stadler 69 65
Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 64
Heath Slocum 70 64
Kent Jones 68 66
Lee Janzen 65 69
Charles Howell III 69 65
Billy Horschel 67 67
Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 68 66
