Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Las Vegas Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The cut was set at 140. -10 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 65 67 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 66 66 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 66 66 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 64 68 -9 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 66 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 66 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 65 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 65 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 66 67 -8 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 66 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 64 70 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 68 66 David Hearn (Canada) 64 70 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 65 69 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 65 69 -7 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 69 66 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 68 67 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 65 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 67 John Senden (Australia) 70 65 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 67 -6 Nick Taylor (Canada) 66 70 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 65 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 65 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 65 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 67 69 -5 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 69 Steve Marino (U.S.) 66 71 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 67 70 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 66 71 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 65 72 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 67 70 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 67 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 70 67 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 64 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 69 68 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 69 68 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 72 65 Davis Love III (U.S.) 68 69 -4 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 68 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 70 Wes Roach (U.S.) 66 72 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 70 68 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 66 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 68 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 71 -3 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 71 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 70 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 66 73 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 70 69 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 72 67 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 70 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 67 72 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 67 72 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 67 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 71 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 68 71 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 69 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 68 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 71 68 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 70 69 Greg Owen (Britain) 65 74 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 68 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 71 -2 Lee Dong-Hwan (Korea) 65 75 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 71 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 71 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 67 73 Hunter Stewart (U.S.) 72 68 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 69 71 Park Jin (Korea) 68 72 Martin Piller (U.S.) 70 70 Colt Knost (U.S.) 71 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 69 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 70 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 71 -1 DNQ Jason Dufner (U.S.) 69 72 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 67 74 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 69 72 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 70 71 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 69 72 Chris Riley (U.S.) 73 68 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 70 71 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 68 73 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 70 John Merrick (U.S.) 70 71 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 72 69 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 73 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 74 67 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 69 72 0 DNQ Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 73 Tim Clark (South Africa) 73 69 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 72 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 69 73 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 72 John Huh (U.S.) 71 71 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 71 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 74 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 65 77 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 71 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 73 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 72 70 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 66 76 1 DNQ Stuart Appleby (Australia) 74 69 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 72 71 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 68 75 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 65 78 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 72 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 70 73 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 69 74 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 74 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 75 2 DNQ Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 72 72 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 70 74 Michael Schoolcraft (U.S.) 71 73 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 76 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 72 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 74 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 74 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 75 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 73 71 Jon Curran (U.S.) 70 74 3 DNQ Marty Jertson (U.S.) 68 77 Robert Allenby (Australia) 75 70 4 DNQ Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 74 72 Cameron Smith (Australia) 75 71 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 73 73 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 73 73 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 70 76 7 DNQ Denny McCarthy (U.S.) 74 75 9 DNQ Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 71 80 10 DNQ Derek Ernst (U.S.) 75 77 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 79 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 75 77 11 DNQ Scott Langley (U.S.) 76 77 12 DNQ Blayne Barber (U.S.) 80 74 4 WDW John Mallinger (U.S.) 75 0 DSQ Ben Crane (U.S.) 71