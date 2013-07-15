July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour John Deere Classic at the par-71 course on Sunday in Silvis, Illinois Jordan Spieth wins play-off at the fifth extra hole 265 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 65 65 65 265 David Hearn (Canada) 66 66 64 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 64 66 67 68 266 Martin Flores (U.S.) 67 67 69 63 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 68 64 66 68 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 65 67 62 72 267 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 63 70 67 Matt Jones (Australia) 66 65 68 68 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 65 65 69 268 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 67 66 69 66 Jim Herman (U.S.) 66 68 67 67 269 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 68 67 65 Kevin Sutherland (U.S.) 70 65 65 69 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 69 66 64 70 270 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 67 67 72 64 Harris English (U.S.) 69 69 65 67 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 61 69 68 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 67 66 68 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 62 71 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 69 65 69 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 74 64 63 69 271 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 67 65 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 66 72 65 68 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 70 65 69 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 69 69 64 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 67 66 66 72 272 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 66 69 71 66 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 70 66 70 66 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 70 69 66 Mike Weir (Canada) 69 69 67 67 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 70 68 66 68 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 68 64 69 71 273 Lee Williams (U.S.) 67 68 73 65 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 68 68 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 66 71 68 Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 69 67 69 68 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 67 70 68 68 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 69 68 67 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 70 68 66 69 Joey Snyder III (U.S.) 72 64 67 70 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 68 69 66 70 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 66 66 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 68 67 67 71 274 Andres Romero (Argentina) 71 67 69 67 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 71 67 66 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 66 66 71 71 Erik Compton (U.S.) 72 66 64 72 275 Ken Duke (U.S.) 69 67 72 67 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 68 69 69 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 66 71 69 69 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 68 69 68 70 John Kimbell (U.S.) 69 69 66 71 276 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 70 66 69 71 277 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 65 68 74 70 David Mathis (U.S.) 70 66 71 70 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 67 68 72 70 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 67 70 70 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 70 68 69 70 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 69 67 70 71 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 69 68 71 278 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 69 69 71 69 Greg Owen (Britain) 71 67 71 69 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 65 73 70 70 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 69 70 70 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 69 70 71 Michael Letzig (U.S.) 68 69 69 72 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 68 69 68 73 280 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 69 69 73 69 Darron Stiles (U.S.) 71 67 72 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 68 72 72 281 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 64 73 73 71 284 Davis Love III (U.S.) 67 71 73 73