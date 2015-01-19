Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Sony Open at the par-70 course on Sunday in Honolulu, Hawaii 257 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 66 66 62 63 266 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 67 66 66 267 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 65 65 67 Harris English (U.S.) 66 69 65 67 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 65 63 68 71 268 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 71 66 64 67 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 73 62 67 66 Brian Davis (Britain) 66 70 65 67 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 64 67 74 63 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 66 65 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 61 70 70 Max Homa (U.S.) 69 67 63 69 269 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 66 68 67 Russell Knox (Britain) 66 65 69 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 66 67 64 72 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 62 66 72 69 270 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 68 69 67 66 Jason Day (Australia) 65 69 68 68 Colt Knost (U.S.) 70 68 66 66 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 67 69 64 70 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 63 69 69 Robert Streb (U.S.) 63 69 69 69 Russell Henley (U.S.) 72 64 67 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 67 67 70 Pat Perez (U.S.) 67 68 70 65 271 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 67 74 64 James Hahn (U.S.) 69 64 69 69 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 67 67 68 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 66 67 69 272 Paul Casey (Britain) 62 70 69 71 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 66 64 67 75 Scott Langley (U.S.) 70 68 67 67 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 65 67 70 70 Tim Clark (South Africa) 65 65 68 74 Chad Collins (U.S.) 69 65 69 69 Kim Hyung-Sung (South Korea) 69 69 62 72 273 John Peterson (U.S.) 65 70 66 72 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 62 71 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 69 65 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 67 68 69 69 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 70 64 71 68 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 67 68 69 69 Kenny Perry (U.S.) 68 69 67 69 274 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 68 68 68 70 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 68 67 65 74 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 69 69 67 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 70 65 72 67 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 69 65 72 68 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 69 67 66 72 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 63 70 67 74 275 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 67 68 70 Tom Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 67 72 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 72 66 69 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 67 68 69 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 69 67 71 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 70 66 67 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 69 67 70 David Hearn (Canada) 67 71 69 68 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 67 70 70 68 277 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 71 63 69 74 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 66 70 73 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 66 71 70 70 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 66 69 71 71 278 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 69 68 73 Liang Wenchong (China) 68 68 71 71 Kevin Na (U.S.) 66 67 71 74 279 Roger Sloan (Canada) 70 67 69 73 280 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 68 66 73 73 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 68 68 74 282 Matt Jones (Australia) 68 67 72 75