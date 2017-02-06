Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona PLAY-OFF 1 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 4 2 Webb Simpson (U.S.) after 4 REGULAR ROUNDS -17 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 68 68 66 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 71 65 64 -16 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 67 68 65 -15 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 68 69 65 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 71 64 67 67 -14 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 66 66 65 73 -13 Martin Laird (Britain) 67 66 65 73 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 71 66 66 68 -12 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 68 67 67 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 64 69 69 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 69 65 71 -11 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 68 65 74 66 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 70 67 John Peterson (U.S.) 66 72 63 72 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 66 70 66 -10 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 70 65 71 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 65 67 70 72 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 68 66 71 Jon Rahm (Spain) 70 69 65 70 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 65 71 67 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 67 68 68 Russell Henley (U.S.) 71 69 66 68 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 70 68 68 -9 Michael Kim (U.S.) 69 66 66 74 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 67 70 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 67 69 67 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 74 66 65 70 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 71 65 69 Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 69 65 73 William McGirt (U.S.) 69 67 66 73 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 70 71 67 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 71 67 70 67 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 68 65 71 -8 John Huh (U.S.) 70 67 70 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 74 70 66 -7 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 72 69 69 67 Matt Jones (Australia) 72 69 70 66 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 66 70 69 72 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 72 65 72 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 67 70 71 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 72 67 67 71 -6 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 69 71 69 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 73 71 67 Cameron Smith (Australia) 69 70 68 71 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 67 70 70 71 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 72 69 68 69 -5 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 72 69 69 69 Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 69 73 66 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 70 72 68 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 69 68 71 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 68 69 72 -4 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 64 75 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 68 68 74 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 68 71 71 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 70 68 76 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 72 68 66 74 -3 Jon Curran (U.S.) 75 66 71 69 Harris English (U.S.) 73 66 74 68 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 71 70 67 73 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 70 71 71 69 -2 Ken Duke (U.S.) 69 72 71 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 69 71 71 -1 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 69 70 72 Chad Collins (U.S.) 68 71 72 72 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 70 70 72 0 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 68 73 71 72 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 70 72 72 1 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 70 71 75 69 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 73 68 71 73 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 68 70 76 2 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 70 72 74 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 72 68 71 75 3 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 71 65 78 73 5 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 73 78 71 8 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 70 76 75