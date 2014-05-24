May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational at the par-70 course on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas 203 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 66 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 64 69 David Toms (U.S.) 72 66 65 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 70 64 204 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 68 67 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 67 68 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 73 64 67 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 73 63 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 68 69 Tim Clark (South Africa) 67 68 69 205 Adam Scott (Australia) 71 68 66 Brian Davis (Britain) 68 67 70 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 67 71 67 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 67 68 70 John Senden (Australia) 71 68 66 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 67 69 69 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 69 67 206 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 69 68 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 69 70 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 69 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 67 71 William McGirt (U.S.) 72 67 67 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 66 71 69 Robert Allenby (Australia) 68 70 68 207 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 68 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 70 66 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 70 68 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 70 67 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 70 68 69 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 68 69 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 69 69 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 67 66 74 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 70 70 67 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 66 71 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 68 67 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 72 69 66 208 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 73 66 69 Ken Duke (U.S.) 67 72 69 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 69 68 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70 69 69 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 75 65 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 66 68 74 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 71 67 70 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 69 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 68 70 George McNeill (U.S.) 68 72 68 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 69 69 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 69 71 68 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 70 68 209 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 69 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 66 73 Josh Teater (U.S.) 68 71 70 Harris English (U.S.) 66 70 73 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 65 70 74 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 70 71 68 210 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 73 69 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 67 73 David Hearn (Canada) 67 69 74 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 71 70 69 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 71 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 71 69 John Rollins (U.S.) 69 72 69 211 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 70 71 70 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 69 72 70 Jeff Curl (U.S.) 71 69 71 212 Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 69 72 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 71 73 Tim Herron (U.S.) 72 69 71 213 Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 70 72 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 70 73 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 71 73 214 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 73 68 73 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 69 74 215 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 70 74 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 69 74