Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee -10 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 68 66 66 -9 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 65 66 74 66 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 69 66 69 67 -8 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 65 72 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 66 65 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 66 70 64 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 67 68 69 Braden Thornberry (U.S.) 71 69 67 65 -7 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 69 67 69 68 -6 David Hearn (Canada) 70 67 67 70 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 67 69 66 72 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 69 67 69 69 Harris English (U.S.) 67 72 70 65 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 68 69 69 68 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 64 68 69 73 Adam Scott (Australia) 71 64 71 68 Ben Crane (U.S.) 68 65 68 73 -5 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 69 69 67 70 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 67 72 69 67 Luke List (U.S.) 70 66 66 73 Matt Jones (Australia) 65 69 69 72 Joel Dahmen (U.S.) 70 66 69 70 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 68 66 72 69 -4 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 70 65 70 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 72 66 68 70 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 74 67 68 67 -3 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 69 69 71 68 Seamus Power (Ireland) 69 65 72 71 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 72 66 67 72 Matt Every (U.S.) 64 70 71 72 -2 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 73 67 65 73 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 69 69 68 72 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 69 68 70 71 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 68 73 69 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 70 68 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 72 67 67 72 -1 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 72 69 69 69 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 66 71 73 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 73 66 71 69 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 70 71 70 68 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 73 67 68 71 Brian Campbell (U.S.) 68 72 68 71 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 73 65 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 69 69 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 69 74 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 69 72 67 0 K.J. Choi (Korea) 72 69 70 69 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 68 70 76 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 70 69 70 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 72 70 70 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 73 67 70 70 1 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 69 69 70 73 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 71 68 69 73 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 74 64 71 72 Alex Cejka (Germany) 69 70 71 71 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 74 66 71 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 74 67 70 70 Greg Owen (Britain) 71 68 73 69 Scott Brown (U.S.) 64 72 73 72 2 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 70 70 72 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 71 65 72 74 Ernie Els (South Africa) 68 69 74 71 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 64 67 75 76 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 71 70 71 3 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 70 69 73 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 67 73 75 4 John Huh (U.S.) 67 70 70 77 5 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 71 68 71 75 Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 69 73 73 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 70 69 71 75 9 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 68 67 77 77
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.