Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Barclays Classic at the par-71 course on Saturday in Paramus, New Jersey 204 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 66 69 69 Jason Day (Australia) 72 64 68 205 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 66 71 68 206 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 66 68 72 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 66 69 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 70 68 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 65 71 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 70 66 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 66 70 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 67 71 207 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 71 68 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 73 66 68 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 69 68 Ernie Els (South Africa) 68 68 71 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 69 70 208 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 67 73 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 70 69 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 66 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 73 67 Paul Casey (Britain) 66 71 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 67 71 70 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 70 70 209 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 70 68 71 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 69 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 72 68 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 74 65 70 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 68 70 71 Adam Scott (Australia) 69 65 75 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 66 75 68 210 Russell Knox (Britain) 67 69 74 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 66 73 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 72 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 69 70 71 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 74 68 68 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 70 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 68 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 70 70 Andres Romero (Argentina) 72 70 68 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 68 70 72 David Hearn (Canada) 69 72 69 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 74 68 68 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 66 72 72 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 68 72 70 211 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 71 71 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 75 67 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 69 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 68 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 74 68 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 73 70 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 74 67 70 212 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 70 71 71 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 74 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 68 73 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 70 72 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 72 72 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 69 74 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 69 71 72 John Huh (U.S.) 69 69 74 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 70 71 Ben Martin (U.S.) 66 76 70 213 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 68 71 74 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 64 77 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 73 71 John Senden (Australia) 68 71 74 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 74 69 70 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 75 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 72 71 70 214 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 73 71 Scott Langley (U.S.) 70 68 76 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 71 73