Aug 20 Leading third round scores from the U.S.
PGA Tour's Wyndham championship on Saturday in Greensboro, North
Carolina (par-70; U.S. unless stated)
195 Webb Simpson 66 65 64
197 Tommy Gainey 63 65 69
198 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 65 70 63
John Mallinger 68 65 65
199 Daniel Summerhays 66 65 68
200 Billy Horschel 67 67 66
Charles Howell III 69 65 66
Jason Bohn 65 68 67
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 67 65 68
Ernie Els (South Africa) 65 66 69
201 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 67 65
Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 69 67 65
George McNeill 65 70 66
Heath Slocum 70 64 67
Vaughn Taylor 66 68 67
Tim Petrovic 68 66 67
Tim Herron 65 68 68
Justin Leonard 66 67 68
Paul Casey (Britain) 65 67 69
Jim Furyk 65 67 69
Stuart Appleby (Australia) 64 67 70
202 Kevin Stadler 69 65 68
Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 64 68
Jim Herman 70 64 68
Bill Lunde 67 67 68
John Rollins 67 67 68
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 65 69 68
Jerry Kelly 67 66 69
Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 66 66 70
203 Michael Thompson 68 69 66
Davis Love III 70 67 66
Rod Pampling (Australia) 68 69 66
Nick O'Hern (Australia) 68 68 67
Johnson Wagner 69 67 67
Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 68 67
Brandt Jobe 69 67 67
Chad Campbell 68 67 68
Chez Reavie 66 69 68
Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 68 66 69
Kris Blanks 69 65 69
Blake Adams 68 65 70
