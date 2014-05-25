May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational at the par-70 course on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas Adam Scott wins play-off at the third extra hole 271 Adam Scott (Australia) 71 68 66 66 271 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 67 69 69 66 272 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 67 71 67 67 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 69 68 69 66 273 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 72 69 66 66 David Toms (U.S.) 72 66 65 70 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 69 68 67 John Senden (Australia) 71 68 66 68 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 69 67 68 274 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 73 66 69 66 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 70 64 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 68 69 70 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 73 63 70 275 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 70 68 68 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 73 64 67 71 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 65 70 74 66 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 69 70 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 64 69 72 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 67 68 70 70 Brian Davis (Britain) 68 67 70 70 276 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 68 69 69 David Hearn (Canada) 67 69 74 66 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 68 67 72 William McGirt (U.S.) 72 67 67 70 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70 69 69 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 70 66 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 68 69 69 Tim Clark (South Africa) 67 68 69 72 George McNeill (U.S.) 68 72 68 68 277 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 69 69 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 66 68 74 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 71 67 70 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 67 68 73 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 69 69 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 68 70 69 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 67 66 74 70 Harris English (U.S.) 66 70 73 68 278 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 69 68 70 Josh Teater (U.S.) 68 71 70 69 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 71 69 68 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 70 71 68 69 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 68 67 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 66 68 74 70 Robert Allenby (Australia) 68 70 68 72 279 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 70 71 70 68 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 69 71 68 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 66 73 70 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 75 65 68 71 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 70 70 67 72 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 67 73 69 280 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 66 71 69 74 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 71 73 67 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 67 71 74 Ken Duke (U.S.) 67 72 69 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 70 68 69 73 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 69 71 71 281 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 70 68 73 Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 69 72 69 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 69 72 70 70 282 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 71 73 70 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 66 71 70 75 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 71 70 69 72 283 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 69 70 75 Jeff Curl (U.S.) 71 69 71 72 Tim Herron (U.S.) 72 69 71 71 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 70 67 76 John Rollins (U.S.) 69 72 69 73 284 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 73 68 73 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 70 74 69 285 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 70 73 72 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 69 74 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 73 69 75 286 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 71 69 76 287 Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 70 72 74 288 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 69 74 74