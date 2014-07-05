July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 198 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 68 63 67 200 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 68 68 64 201 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 67 65 69 202 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 66 66 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 67 67 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 66 64 Joe Durant (U.S.) 65 71 66 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 72 64 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 66 68 68 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 69 65 203 Jim Renner (U.S.) 65 70 68 204 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 67 69 68 David Hearn (Canada) 68 68 68 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 68 67 69 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 72 61 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 70 65 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 67 68 69 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 72 67 65 205 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 69 69 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 64 73 68 Davis Love III (U.S.) 67 73 65 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 65 72 68 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 68 66 George McNeill (U.S.) 70 67 68 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 71 67 67 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 68 69 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 69 69 Steve Marino (U.S.) 69 70 66 Robert Allenby (Australia) 67 70 68 206 Richard Lee (U.S.) 71 68 67 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 69 68 69 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 70 68 68 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 67 72 67 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 66 74 66 David Toms (U.S.) 69 69 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 71 68 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 66 72 68 Scott Langley (U.S.) 68 71 67 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 69 70 67 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 68 66 72 Bronson La'Cassie (Australia) 70 66 70 Oliver Goss (Australia) 70 68 68 207 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 65 71 71 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 70 69 68 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 67 69 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 67 69 71 Kevin Na (U.S.) 66 70 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 69 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 73 67 67 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 69 68 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 68 70 Tom Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 69 67 Andres Romero (Argentina) 72 68 67 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 68 71 208 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 70 70 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 70 69 Stephen Ames (Canada) 69 68 71 Josh Teater (U.S.) 69 69 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 65 75 68 209 Robert Streb (U.S.) 68 72 69 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 72 68 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 69 70 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 68 71 70 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 65 69 75 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 70 69 Wes Roach (U.S.) 69 71 69 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 68 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 72 68 69 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 67 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 67 70 72 Jason Gore (U.S.) 70 70 69 Chad Collins (U.S.) 66 73 70 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 68 71 70