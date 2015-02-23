Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Northern Trust Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Pacific Palisades, California James Hahn wins play-off at the third extra hole 278 James Hahn (U.S.) 66 74 69 69 278 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 69 71 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 72 67 69 279 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 72 70 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 69 68 71 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 73 68 70 68 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 70 70 70 280 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 70 69 75 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 72 70 71 67 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 71 71 66 72 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 70 67 70 73 281 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 66 74 69 72 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 74 71 71 65 282 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 72 71 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 74 73 67 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 72 72 68 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 69 70 73 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 71 70 68 73 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 70 69 69 283 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 67 73 68 75 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 75 67 71 70 284 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 74 68 68 74 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 75 66 74 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 68 72 75 Nick Watney (U.S.) 66 74 74 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 73 71 71 69 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 73 71 71 69 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 71 69 73 71 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 69 69 76 285 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 74 73 68 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 68 71 76 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 70 73 70 72 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 73 70 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 73 69 71 72 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 73 71 72 69 Harris English (U.S.) 72 69 71 73 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 74 73 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 76 68 71 70 286 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 74 70 72 70 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 71 71 73 287 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 71 70 76 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 70 75 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 72 74 70 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 73 70 75 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 71 71 72 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 68 69 75 75 288 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 74 71 72 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 70 70 76 289 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 72 73 68 76 Jason Gore (U.S.) 73 70 73 73 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 73 69 74 73 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 72 74 73 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 74 72 72 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 68 76 75 70 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 74 71 71 73 290 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 75 70 70 75 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 73 76 71 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 70 77 73 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 72 71 74 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 74 71 74 71 291 Kevin Na (U.S.) 72 72 72 75 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 70 72 70 79 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 70 75 75 Russell Henley (U.S.) 74 71 69 77 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 66 73 77 75 293 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 75 73 75 294 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 72 75 76 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 77 71 78 296 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 72 72 74 78 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 73 77 76 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 74 74 77 297 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 74 74 78 298 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 72 73 72 81 299 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 73 72 79 75 300 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 71 72 81 76