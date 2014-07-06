July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 264 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 68 68 64 64 266 George McNeill (U.S.) 70 67 68 61 270 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 69 67 63 271 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 69 69 66 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 71 67 67 66 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 66 64 69 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 68 70 64 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 69 65 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 66 66 70 69 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 68 63 67 73 272 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 67 69 71 65 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 65 72 68 67 Joe Durant (U.S.) 65 71 66 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 72 64 70 Steve Marino (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 273 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 65 71 71 66 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 68 67 69 69 Jim Renner (U.S.) 65 70 68 70 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 66 74 66 67 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 67 68 69 69 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 66 72 68 67 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 67 65 69 72 274 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 69 68 69 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 70 65 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 68 69 69 275 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 70 70 68 67 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 67 69 68 71 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 68 71 68 Robert Allenby (Australia) 67 70 68 70 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 69 69 67 70 David Toms (U.S.) 69 69 68 69 Scott Langley (U.S.) 68 71 67 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 69 71 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 67 67 73 276 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 69 70 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 64 73 68 71 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 68 66 72 70 Davis Love III (U.S.) 67 73 65 71 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 66 68 68 74 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 73 67 67 69 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 67 72 67 70 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 68 66 71 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 68 70 67 Tom Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 69 277 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 72 61 71 73 Richard Lee (U.S.) 71 68 67 71 Josh Teater (U.S.) 69 69 70 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 65 69 75 68 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 65 75 68 69 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 70 69 68 70 Andres Romero (Argentina) 72 68 67 70 278 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 67 69 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 71 68 72 Kevin Na (U.S.) 66 70 71 71 Stephen Ames (Canada) 69 68 71 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 72 67 65 74 279 Bronson La'Cassie (Australia) 70 66 70 73 Wes Roach (U.S.) 69 71 69 70 Jason Gore (U.S.) 70 70 69 70 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 70 69 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 67 70 72 70 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 69 70 67 73 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 68 71 70 70 280 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 72 68 69 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 69 68 73 David Hearn (Canada) 68 68 68 76 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 68 71 70 71 281 Oliver Goss (Australia) 70 68 68 75 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 70 68 68 75 Chad Collins (U.S.) 66 73 70 72 282 Robert Streb (U.S.) 68 72 69 73 283 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 70 69 75 284 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 72 68 69 75 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 67 70 75