Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno-Tahoe Open on Saturday in Reno, Nevada

36 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 10 12 14 33 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 8 16 9 32 John Mallinger (U.S.) 11 11 10 31 Andres Romero (Argentina) 14 7 10 28 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 4 10 14

Gary Christian (Britain) 5 11 12

John Daly (U.S.) 10 9 9 26 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 5 10 11 25 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 13 3 9 24 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 7 6 11

Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 5 8 11

Joe Durant (U.S.) 8 9 7

John Merrick (U.S.) 6 11 7 23 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 7 7 9

Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 9 6 8

Brendan Steele (U.S.) 6 10 7

Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 11 5 7

J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1 17 5 22 Josh Teater (U.S.) 11 -3 14

Chris Kirk (U.S.) 9 8 5 21 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 7 5 9

Danny Lee (New Zealand) 10 6 5 20 Arjun Atwal (India) 7 14 -1

Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 8 12 Par 19 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 1 7 11

Stuart Appleby (Australia) 8 1 10

John Riegger (U.S.) 7 5 7

Chris Riley (U.S.) 3 9 7

Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 4 11 4

Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 10 5 4

Hunter Haas (U.S.) 10 8 1 18 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) -2 10 10

J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 4 6 8

Jason Bohn (U.S.) 4 6 8

Brendon Todd (U.S.) 8 4 6 17 Richard Lee (U.S.) 4 5 8

Troy Kelly (U.S.) 3 8 6

Guy Boros (U.S.) 7 4 6 16 Brian Gay (U.S.) 4 4 8

Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 5 4 7

Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) -1 13 4 15 Glen Day (U.S.) 6 1 8

Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 7 1 7

Stewart Cink (U.S.) 3 5 7

Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 9 1 5

Erik Compton (U.S.) 2 9 4

Heath Slocum (U.S.) 7 7 1 14 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 4 3 7

John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 5

Rod Pampling (Australia) Par 9 5

Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 3 9 2 13 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4 3 6

Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 6 2 5

Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 3 4 6

Jake Sarnoff (U.S.) 6 3 4

Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 6 4 3

Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 5 7 1

Hwang Jung-Gon (South Korea) 2 11 Par 12 Russell Knox (Britain) 5 3 4

Dicky Pride (U.S.) 1 8 3

David Duval (U.S.) 6 8 -2

Nick O'Hern (Australia) 7 8 -3 11 John Peterson (U.S.) 6 7 -2 10 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 4 3 3

Brandon Brown (U.S.) -1 14 -3 9 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1 6 2 8 Scott Smith (U.S.) Par 9 -1

Bryce Molder (U.S.) 9 Par -1 7 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 1 6 Par 2 Nathan Green (Australia) -1 9 -6