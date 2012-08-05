Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno-Tahoe Open on Saturday in Reno, Nevada
36 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 10 12 14
33 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 8 16 9
32 John Mallinger (U.S.) 11 11 10
31 Andres Romero (Argentina) 14 7 10
28 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 4 10 14
Gary Christian (Britain) 5 11 12
John Daly (U.S.) 10 9 9
26 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 5 10 11
25 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 13 3 9
24 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 7 6 11
Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 5 8 11
Joe Durant (U.S.) 8 9 7
John Merrick (U.S.) 6 11 7
23 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 7 7 9
Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 9 6 8
Brendan Steele (U.S.) 6 10 7
Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 11 5 7
J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1 17 5
22 Josh Teater (U.S.) 11 -3 14
Chris Kirk (U.S.) 9 8 5
21 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 7 5 9
Danny Lee (New Zealand) 10 6 5
20 Arjun Atwal (India) 7 14 -1
Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 8 12 Par
19 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 1 7 11
Stuart Appleby (Australia) 8 1 10
John Riegger (U.S.) 7 5 7
Chris Riley (U.S.) 3 9 7
Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 4 11 4
Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 10 5 4
Hunter Haas (U.S.) 10 8 1
18 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) -2 10 10
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 4 6 8
Jason Bohn (U.S.) 4 6 8
Brendon Todd (U.S.) 8 4 6
17 Richard Lee (U.S.) 4 5 8
Troy Kelly (U.S.) 3 8 6
Guy Boros (U.S.) 7 4 6
16 Brian Gay (U.S.) 4 4 8
Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 5 4 7
Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) -1 13 4
15 Glen Day (U.S.) 6 1 8
Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 7 1 7
Stewart Cink (U.S.) 3 5 7
Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 9 1 5
Erik Compton (U.S.) 2 9 4
Heath Slocum (U.S.) 7 7 1
14 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 4 3 7
John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 5
Rod Pampling (Australia) Par 9 5
Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 3 9 2
13 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4 3 6
Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 6 2 5
Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 3 4 6
Jake Sarnoff (U.S.) 6 3 4
Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 6 4 3
Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 5 7 1
Hwang Jung-Gon (South Korea) 2 11 Par
12 Russell Knox (Britain) 5 3 4
Dicky Pride (U.S.) 1 8 3
David Duval (U.S.) 6 8 -2
Nick O'Hern (Australia) 7 8 -3
11 John Peterson (U.S.) 6 7 -2
10 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 4 3 3
Brandon Brown (U.S.) -1 14 -3
9 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1 6 2
8 Scott Smith (U.S.) Par 9 -1
Bryce Molder (U.S.) 9 Par -1
7 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 1 6 Par
2 Nathan Green (Australia) -1 9 -6