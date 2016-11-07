Golf-Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Las Vegas Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada -20 Rod Pampling (Australia) 60 68 71 65 -18 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 62 67 70 67 -17 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 65 65 69 -16 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 68 69 61 Harris English (U.S.) 67 67 67 67 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 67 67 66 68 -15 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 67 67 68 67 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 65 71 66 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 66 69 68 -14 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 67 66 69 68 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 66 70 68 66 Cameron Smith (Australia) 66 68 68 68 Aaron Wise (U.S.) 66 65 71 68 John Huh (U.S.) 62 73 67 68 -13 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 68 67 66 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 68 71 66 66 Matt Jones (Australia) 65 68 69 69 Luke List (U.S.) 65 69 73 64 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 63 69 69 James Hahn (U.S.) 66 66 69 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 68 66 68 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 67 67 70 Jon Rahm (Spain) 65 69 69 68 -12 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 68 65 71 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 69 63 72 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 76 61 68 67 -11 Alex Cejka (Germany) 69 67 70 67 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 67 69 67 70 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 69 69 65 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 64 67 72 -10 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 68 69 68 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 67 70 68 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 66 69 68 John Senden (Australia) 66 70 69 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 71 67 68 -9 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 66 67 72 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 66 69 72 68 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 67 67 72 69 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 72 66 70 67 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 68 70 68 69 -8 Lee McCoy (U.S.) 68 70 67 71 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 67 66 72 Martin Flores (U.S.) 67 67 77 65 Davis Love III (U.S.) 68 70 68 70 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 70 68 69 69 Tony Finau (U.S.) 72 65 65 74 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 64 71 70 71 -7 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 68 66 73 70 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 68 69 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 70 68 71 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 68 69 70 70 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 72 67 67 71 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 67 69 71 70 -6 Michael Kim (U.S.) 69 68 67 74 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 68 72 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 70 66 73 -5 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 69 70 70 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 66 71 72 70 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 67 71 69 72 Seamus Power (Ireland) 71 67 72 69 -4 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 68 69 72 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 65 75 74 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 67 71 69 73 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 71 73 69 -3 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 68 72 71 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 72 66 72 71 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 70 72 70 -2 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 69 70 73 70 Brian Gay (U.S.) 72 66 69 75 -1 Steve Marino (U.S.) 72 64 74 73 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 71 67 71 74 0 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 71 67 75 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 67 71 75 71 3 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 68 74 74
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.