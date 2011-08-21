Aug 21 Leading final round scores from the U.S.
PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship on Sunday in Greensboro, North
Carolina (par-70; U.S. unless stated)
262 Webb Simpson 66 65 64 67
265 George McNeill 65 70 66 64
266 Tommy Gainey 63 65 69 69
267 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 65 69 68 65
Jerry Kelly 67 66 69 65
Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 69 67 65 66
Charles Howell III 69 65 66 67
Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 65 70 63 69
268 Chez Reavie 66 69 68 65
Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 64 68 66
Jim Furyk 65 67 69 67
269 Scott McCarron 68 67 69 65
Joe Durant 67 70 67 65
Davis Love III 70 67 66 66
Jason Bohn 65 68 67 69
John Mallinger 68 65 65 71
270 David Toms 66 70 69 65
Pat Perez 68 69 68 65
Aron Price (Australia) 72 65 68 65
Justin Leonard 66 67 68 69
Tim Petrovic 68 66 67 69
Heath Slocum 70 64 67 69
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 67 65 68 70
Daniel Summerhays 66 65 68 71
271 Josh Teater 70 66 69 66
Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 68 66 69 68
Michael Thompson 68 69 66 68
John Rollins 67 67 68 69
Tim Herron 65 68 68 70
272 Briny Baird 68 69 68 67
Lucas Glover 70 65 69 68
Blake Adams 68 65 70 69
Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 68 67 69
Brandt Jobe 69 67 67 69
Rod Pampling (Australia) 68 69 66 69
Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 66 66 70 70
Stuart Appleby (Australia) 64 67 70 71
Ernie Els (South Africa) 65 66 69 72
Billy Horschel 67 67 66 72
