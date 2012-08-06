Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno-Tahoe Open on Sunday in Reno, Nevada
43 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 10 12 14 7
42 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 8 16 9 9
37 Andres Romero (Argentina) 14 7 10 6
34 John Mallinger (U.S.) 11 11 10 2
33 John Daly (U.S.) 10 9 9 5
Justin Leonard (U.S.) 5 10 11 7
31 Josh Teater (U.S.) 11 -3 14 9
30 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 9 6 8 7
Brendan Steele (U.S.) 6 10 7 7
Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 7 6 11 6
29 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 5 8 11 5
28 Richard Lee (U.S.) 4 5 8 11
J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1 17 5 5
27 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 7 5 9 6
John Merrick (U.S.) 6 11 7 3
26 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 8 1 10 7
Joe Durant (U.S.) 8 9 7 2
25 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 4 10 14 -3
24 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 4 6 8 6
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 7 7 9 1
23 Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 3 9 2 9
Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 4 11 4 4
Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 8 12 Par 3
Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 11 5 7 Par
Gary Christian (Britain) 5 11 12 -5
22 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 6 4 3 9
Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4 3 6 9
Glen Day (U.S.) 6 1 8 7
D.J. Trahan (U.S.) -2 10 10 4
Chris Kirk (U.S.) 9 8 5 Par
21 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 5 7 1 8
Hwang Jung-Gon (South Korea) 2 11 Par 8
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 4 6 8 3
Hunter Haas (U.S.) 10 8 1 2
Lee Janzen (U.S.) 1 7 11 2
Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 13 3 9 -4
20 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 3 5 7 5
Guy Boros (U.S.) 7 4 6 3
Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 10 5 4 1
Chris Riley (U.S.) 3 9 7 1
19 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 1 8 3 7
Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 9 1 5 4
18 Russell Knox (Britain) 5 3 4 6
John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 5 4
Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) -1 13 4 2
Brian Gay (U.S.) 4 4 8 2
Brendon Todd (U.S.) 8 4 6 Par
17 John Peterson (U.S.) 6 7 -2 6
Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 3 4 6 4
Heath Slocum (U.S.) 7 7 1 2
Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 7 1 7 2
Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 5 4 7 1
Troy Kelly (U.S.) 3 8 6 Par
16 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 1 6 Par 9
Richard Johnson (Sweden) 4 3 3 6
Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 6 2 5 3
Rod Pampling (Australia) Par 9 5 2
John Riegger (U.S.) 7 5 7 -3
Danny Lee (New Zealand) 10 6 5 -5
15 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 7 8 -3 3
Erik Compton (U.S.) 2 9 4 Par
13 Brandon Brown (U.S.) -1 14 -3 3
12 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1 6 2 3
Ted Purdy (U.S.) 4 3 7 -2
Arjun Atwal (India) 7 14 -1 -8
11 David Duval (U.S.) 6 8 -2 -1
9 Jake Sarnoff (U.S.) 6 3 4 -4
8 Nathan Green (Australia) -1 9 -6 6
7 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 9 Par -1 -1
6 Scott Smith (U.S.) Par 9 -1 -2