Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Kohler, Wisconsin holes played rounds -12 Tony Finau (U.S.) 12 71 66 Branden Grace (South Africa) 18 71 64 69 Jason Day (Australia) 10 68 67 Matt Jones (Australia) 10 68 65 -11 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18 70 70 65 Justin Rose (Britain) 11 69 67 -10 Anirban Lahiri (India) 12 70 67 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 13 71 67 -9 George Coetzee (South Africa) 14 74 65 -8 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 15 72 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 15 66 73 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 17 68 72 -7 Russell Henley (U.S.) 14 68 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 18 71 70 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 18 73 67 69 -6 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 11 67 70 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 18 71 71 68 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 16 77 63 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 18 72 70 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 18 70 73 67 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18 73 68 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 18 75 65 70 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 16 70 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 15 68 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 18 70 70 70 -5 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18 71 71 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 14 69 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 18 75 69 67 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 18 72 73 66 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 18 74 66 71 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 13 68 70 -4 Cameron Smith (Australia) 18 74 70 68 Luke Donald (Britain) 18 72 70 70 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18 76 66 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 18 73 70 69 -3 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 18 72 71 70 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 18 72 73 68 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 18 73 70 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 18 71 73 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 18 73 72 68 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 18 69 69 75 Victor Dubuisson (France) 18 76 70 67 Marcel Siem (Germany) 17 70 70 -2 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 18 71 71 72 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 18 70 72 72 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 18 71 71 72 Nick Watney (U.S.) 18 78 68 68 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 18 73 71 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 18 72 73 69 Lee Westwood (Britain) 18 72 70 72 Harris English (U.S.) 14 68 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 18 68 69 77 -1 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 18 73 71 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 18 72 71 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 18 70 72 73 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 18 71 69 75 Danny Willett (Britain) 18 74 71 70 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 18 71 72 72 0 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 18 75 68 73 Bill Haas (U.S.) 18 73 72 71 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 18 72 71 73 1 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 17 70 70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 18 72 72 73 2 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 18 73 71 74 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 18 72 71 75 Koumei Oda (Japan) 18 79 67 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 72 71 75 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 18 73 75 70 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 18 76 70 72 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 18 72 72 74 3 James Morrison (Britain) 18 69 74 76 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 18 75 70 74 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 18 73 78 68 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 18 74 75 70 5 Nick Taylor (Canada) 18 73 73 75 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 18 76 75 70 6 Brian Gaffney (U.S.) 18 71 78 73