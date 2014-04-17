April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic at the par-71 course on Thursday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 66 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 66 Scott Langley (U.S.) 66 William McGirt (U.S.) 66 68 Harris English (U.S.) 68 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 John Mallinger (U.S.) 69 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 Tim Herron (U.S.) 69 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69 Matt Every (U.S.) 69 70 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 70 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 70 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 Davis Love III (U.S.) 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 Erik Compton (U.S.) 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 70 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 70 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 70 71 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 71 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 71 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 71 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 71 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 Brian Davis (Britain) 71 John Huh (U.S.) 71 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 71 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 71 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 72 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 72 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 72 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 72 Steve Marino (U.S.) 72 John Rollins (U.S.) 72 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 Briny Baird (U.S.) 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 72 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 72 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 Kevin Na (U.S.) 72 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 Tim Clark (South Africa) 72 James Hahn (U.S.) 72 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 72 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 72 73 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 73 Chad Collins (U.S.) 73 Mike Weir (Canada) 73 David Toms (U.S.) 73 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 73 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 73 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 73 Stephen Ames (Canada) 73 Dudley Hart (U.S.) 73 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 73 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 73 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 73 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 73 74 Woody Austin (U.S.) 74 Paul Casey (Britain) 74 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 74 Glen Day (U.S.) 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 74 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 74 John Daly (U.S.) 74 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 74 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 74 Josh Teater (U.S.) 74 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 74 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 74 Hunter Stewart (U.S.) 74 Pat Perez (U.S.) 74 75 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 75 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 75 Tom Watson (U.S.) 75 Jim Renner (U.S.) 75 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 75 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 75 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 75 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 75 David Hearn (Canada) 75 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 75 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 75 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 75 76 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 76 Ben Crane (U.S.) 76 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 76 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 76 Rick Lewallen (U.S.) 76 Russell Henley (U.S.) 76 77 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 77 James Driscoll (U.S.) 77 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 77 Wes Roach (U.S.) 77 Nick Faldo (Britain) 77 John Peterson (U.S.) 77 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 77 79 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 79 WDW Greg Chalmers (Australia)