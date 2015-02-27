Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Honda Classic at the par-70 course on Thursday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 65 Jim Herman (U.S.) 65 66 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 66 67 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 67 Martin Flores (U.S.) 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 68 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 68 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 68 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 69 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 69 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 70 Alex Cejka (Germany) 70 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 70 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 70 David Hearn (Canada) 70 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 John Huh (U.S.) 70 71 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 71 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 71 Brian Davis (Britain) 71 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 Colt Knost (U.S.) 71 David Toms (U.S.) 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 71 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 71 Jon Curran (U.S.) 71 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 71 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 71 Harris English (U.S.) 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 72 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 72 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 72 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 72 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 72 Robert Allenby (Australia) 72 Erik Compton (U.S.) 72 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 72 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 72 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 George McNeill (U.S.) 72 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 72 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 72 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 72 Scott Langley (U.S.) 72 73 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 73 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 73 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 73 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 73 Marc Leishman (Australia) 73 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 73 Victor Dubuisson (France) 73 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 73 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 Nick Watney (U.S.) 73 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 73 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 73 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 73 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 73 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 73 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 73 Justin Rose (Britain) 73 Robert Streb (U.S.) 73 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 73 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 73 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 73 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 73 74 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 74 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 74 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 74 John Peterson (U.S.) 74 Tony Finau (U.S.) 74 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 74 Max Homa (U.S.) 74 Wes Homan (U.S.) 74 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 74 Chad Collins (U.S.) 74 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 74 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 74 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 74 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 74 Jhared Hack (U.S.) 74 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 74 75 Paul Scaletta (U.S.) 75 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 75 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 75 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 75 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 75 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 75 Jim Renner (U.S.) 75 76 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 76 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 76 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 76 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 76 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 76 77 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 77 Woody Austin (U.S.) 77 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 77 Ernie Els (South Africa) 77 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 77 78 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 78 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 78 Andres Romero (Argentina) 78 79 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 79 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 79 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 79 80 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 80