Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic at the par-71 course on Saturday in Playa del Carmen -18 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 64 65 66 -17 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 66 62 -16 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 65 66 66 -15 Seamus Power (Ireland) 68 66 64 -14 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 65 69 -13 Russell Knox (Britain) 68 65 67 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 67 63 Luke List (U.S.) 66 68 66 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 69 66 65 -12 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 67 66 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 67 65 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 63 70 68 Ben Crane (U.S.) 64 70 67 -11 John Huh (U.S.) 67 66 69 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 67 66 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 65 73 64 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 64 69 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 66 68 Cameron Davis (Australia) 66 70 66 -10 Steve Marino (U.S.) 70 64 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 69 66 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 67 66 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 74 64 65 -9 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 69 71 64 Cameron Smith (Australia) 71 68 65 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 71 68 65 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 66 67 John Peterson (U.S.) 71 69 64 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 65 69 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 71 67 66 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 67 71 66 -8 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 72 65 Martin Flores (U.S.) 70 69 66 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 64 72 69 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 71 66 68 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 67 70 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 68 72 65 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 67 72 66 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 70 68 67 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 68 66 71 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75 65 65 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 68 68 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 69 69 -7 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 74 66 66 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72 67 67 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 68 71 67 Bob Estes (U.S.) 71 69 66 -6 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 71 67 69 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 70 68 69 Aaron Wise (U.S.) 65 71 71 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 69 68 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 65 68 74 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 64 74 -5 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 72 63 73 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 69 69 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 69 71 -4 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 68 71 70 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 73 66 70 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 71 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 66 70 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 68 66 75 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 69 73 -3 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 68 70 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 73 67 70 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 66 73 71 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 69 71 -2 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 71 71 Jonathan Garrick (U.S.) 70 67 74 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 68 72 71 -1 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 70 72 0 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 71 73 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 73 67 73 -5 WDW Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 66