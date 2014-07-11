July 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour John Deere Classic at the par-71 course on Thursday in Silvis, Illinois 63 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 63 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 63 Brian Harman (U.S.) 63 64 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 64 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 64 William McGirt (U.S.) 64 65 Robert Streb (U.S.) 65 David Toms (U.S.) 65 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 65 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 65 66 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 66 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 66 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 66 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 66 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 66 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 66 67 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 Harris English (U.S.) 67 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 67 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 67 Wes Roach (U.S.) 67 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 67 68 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 John Senden (Australia) 68 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 68 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 68 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 68 John Huh (U.S.) 68 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 68 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 69 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 69 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 Chad Collins (U.S.) 69 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 69 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 69 Davis Love III (U.S.) 69 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 69 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 69 Scott Langley (U.S.) 69 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 69 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 69 Nathan Green (Australia) 69 Bronson La'Cassie (Australia) 69 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 69 Justin Bolli (U.S.) 69 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 69 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 70 Arjun Atwal (India) 70 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 70 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 70 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 70 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 Tim Herron (U.S.) 70 Jim Renner (U.S.) 70 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 Edward Loar (U.S.) 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 Guy Boros (U.S.) 70 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 John Peterson (U.S.) 71 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 71 Jordan Niebrugge (U.S.) 71 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 John Merrick (U.S.) 71 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 71 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 Andres Romero (Argentina) 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 71 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 71 David Hearn (Canada) 71 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 71 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 71 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 Alex Aragon (U.S.) 71 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 72 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 72 Glen Day (U.S.) 72 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 72 Robert Allenby (Australia) 72 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 72 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 Tim Clark (South Africa) 72 Kevin Foley (U.S.) 72 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 72 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 72 John Rollins (U.S.) 72 Andrew Ruthkoski (U.S.) 72 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 72 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 72 Scott McCarron (U.S.) 72 Martin Flores (U.S.) 72 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 72 73 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 73 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 73 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 Cameron Wilson (U.S.) 73 Chris Smith (U.S.) 73 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 73 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 73 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 73 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 73 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 73 Josh Teater (U.S.) 73 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 73 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 73 Armando Villarreal (Mexico) 73 Steven Ihm (U.S.) 73 Kent Jones (U.S.) 73 74 Raymond Knoll (U.S.) 74 Jason Allred (U.S.) 74 Aaron Krueger (U.S.) 74 Len Mattiace (U.S.) 74 Steve Marino (U.S.) 74 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 74 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 74 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 74 Ryan Lenahan (U.S.) 74 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 74 Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 74 Eric Axley (U.S.) 74 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 74 75 James Driscoll (U.S.) 75 78 Scott Gardiner (Australia) 78 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 78 80 David Gossett (U.S.) 80 81 David Duval (U.S.) 81 Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 81 84 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 84 DNS Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)