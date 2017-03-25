March 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Rio Grande -15 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 65 67 -14 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 65 68 69 D.A. Points (U.S.) 64 69 69 -13 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 71 65 67 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 63 69 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 68 65 70 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 70 67 66 Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) 66 68 69 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 66 69 68 -12 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 66 72 66 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 68 69 -11 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 68 68 John Peterson (U.S.) 70 69 66 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 68 68 69 -10 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 68 69 69 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 71 68 67 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 69 65 72 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 68 69 69 Kurt Kitayama (U.S.) 70 68 68 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 70 69 67 Luke List (U.S.) 71 66 69 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 66 74 66 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 67 71 David Hearn (Canada) 66 69 71 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 66 70 -9 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 66 73 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 69 67 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 63 72 72 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 67 68 72 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 66 68 73 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 71 67 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 70 67 70 -8 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 71 68 Steve Marino (U.S.) 73 66 69 Miguel Angel Carballo (Argentina) 68 71 69 John Merrick (U.S.) 67 70 71 John Senden (Australia) 72 69 67 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 65 73 70 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 69 71 68 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 66 71 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 72 68 68 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 69 69 70 -7 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 68 71 70 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 69 71 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 69 69 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 65 75 -6 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 72 68 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 69 70 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 69 70 71 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 68 71 71 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 68 69 73 Rich Berberian Jr. (U.S.) 70 69 71 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 73 67 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 71 69 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 69 68 73 -5 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 70 69 72 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 71 70 70 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 71 70 70 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 66 70 75 Brian Campbell (U.S.) 70 70 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 69 70 72 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 70 69 72 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 70 70 71 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 68 72 71 -4 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 69 73 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 71 68 73 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 71 70 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 70 71 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 67 74 71 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 71 70 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 71 71