Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic at the par-71 course on Sunday in Playa del Carmen -21 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 66 62 67 -19 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 64 65 66 70 -18 Russell Knox (Britain) 68 65 67 66 -17 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 67 63 67 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 65 66 66 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 65 73 64 65 -16 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 63 70 68 67 Luke List (U.S.) 66 68 66 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 64 69 66 -14 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 67 65 69 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 67 66 70 67 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 69 66 67 -13 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 67 66 70 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 71 66 68 66 -12 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 67 71 66 68 Cameron Davis (Australia) 66 70 66 70 John Peterson (U.S.) 71 69 64 68 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 68 66 71 67 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 70 68 67 67 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 66 68 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 74 64 65 69 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72 67 67 66 Ben Crane (U.S.) 64 70 67 71 -11 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 65 69 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 65 69 74 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75 65 65 68 Martin Flores (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -10 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 72 65 69 Seamus Power (Ireland) 68 66 64 76 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 69 71 64 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 64 72 69 69 Steve Marino (U.S.) 70 64 69 71 John Huh (U.S.) 67 66 69 72 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 67 66 72 -9 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 69 71 64 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 68 72 65 70 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 69 66 65 75 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 68 68 70 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 67 72 66 70 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 71 68 65 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 74 66 66 69 -8 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 69 69 70 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 64 74 69 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 69 68 69 Cameron Smith (Australia) 71 68 65 72 -7 Bob Estes (U.S.) 71 69 66 71 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 71 67 69 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 69 71 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 66 67 73 -6 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 71 67 66 74 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 71 71 67 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 68 71 70 69 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 67 70 73 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 69 69 73 -5 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 69 73 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 70 72 67 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 68 66 75 70 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 65 68 74 72 Aaron Wise (U.S.) 65 71 71 72 -4 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 68 72 71 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 73 66 70 71 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 66 73 71 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 68 71 67 74 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 72 63 73 72 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 71 69 71 -3 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 73 67 70 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 66 70 72 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 70 68 69 74 -2 Jonathan Garrick (U.S.) 70 67 74 71 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 68 70 72 -1 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 73 67 73 70 1 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 71 73 72